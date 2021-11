In The Know by Yahoo

Ciara Miller has jumped head first into the world of reality TV on Bravo. Gibson Johns interviews the "Summer House" star about filming the current "Winter House" spinoff and the various romances that sprung out of the show, including her own with "Southern Charm" star Austen Kroll. They talk about where things stand between them now, how much she knew about his situation with Lindsay Hubbard and whether or not she watched "Southern Charm" before heading to Vermont. They also cover her friendship with Paige DeSorbo, Paige's relationship with Craig Conover, Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula's wedding, what fans can expect from season 6 of "Summer House" and much more.