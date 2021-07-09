Sadie Robertson shares 'crazy' birth story of daughter Honey: 'I had no idea I was in labor'

Sadie Robertson calls daughter Honey a "miracle" while sharing her birth story. (Photo: Getty Images)

Sadie Robertson is opening up about her birth experience, sharing that might have "over prepared" for the birth of her daughter, Honey James Huff.

The 24-year-old Duck Dynasty star was joined by her husband Christian Huff on the most recent episode of her Whoa That's Good podcast, where the couple went into detail about welcoming their first child. Robertson even shared all that went into her preparation beforehand.

"I am like the biggest preparer of all time. Like anything I’m gonna do, I have to prepare for a lot. So if I’m gonna speak, I’m preparing six months before the conference ever happens. I love to be prepared, I don’t really like to walk into a scenario unprepared," she shared. "So when it came to birth, I was like, 'Oh I’ve got 40 weeks to get prepared.'"

As a first-time mother, Robertson says that she "planned and prepared everything I could," including extensive research that she did on YouTube where she watched videos on giving birth with an epidural or without and at home or in a hospital. Ultimately, she came up with a birth plan that she felt best suited her.

"I wanted to have a natural birth, I wanted to do it with no epidural but I wanted to do it in the hospital. My plan was that my water would naturally break, I’d labor at the house for a little while, we’d have a doula come to the house," she said, adding that she was anticipating a "movie moment" before rushing to the hospital. However, "Nothing that I planned for happened but everything that I prayed for happened and that was really cool."

Robertson was open on social media about being pregnant past her due date, sharing photos at nearly 41 weeks pregnant. She even revealed during the podcast that she tried "everything on Google" to induce labor. "Nothing happened. This baby was in there to stay," she said.

When the doctor finally encouraged the couple to go to the hospital for Robertson to be induced, she said that she "surrendered" to God's plan for the birth. She later discovered that she had already been having contractions without even noticing. "I had no idea I was in labor," she recalled.

Once the pain of labor kicked in, Robertson forfeited more of her plan in favor of getting an epidural. "That thing was awesome, I have to say. It was amazing. It was a game changer, I felt so good," she said. "Honestly, I had been in so much pain my whole pregnancy that it was like the one moment in all of it, from pregnancy and even going into postpartum how much pain I’m in, it was like the one day I didn’t have that much pain. It was crazy 'cause it was labor."

The rest of Robertson's birthing experience was as unexpected as its start, including a health scare for baby Honey. "Every nurse in the room was over me and they were pulling my legs, pushing my stomach as hard as they could. And honestly, I didn’t know what happened. I thought they cut me open. I thought something happened, they cut me open because of how painful it was when they pressed on my stomach. I didn’t know," she explained, noting that she later found out that Honey's shoulder was stuck and clamping the umbilical cord. "The crazy thing is that when she came out, she wasn’t breathing. Her face was purple and her body was white. She was not breathing at all so it was very scary and all of a sudden in the silence of the room — it was silent — all of a sudden, you hear the song 'Million Little Miracles' come on."

Robertson eventually heard her baby's scream, which brought the couple relief. "We experienced a miracle, we experienced just the things that we prayed for and the sweetness that she carried and the strength that she carried and the cry that she came out with," she said. "She’s a chunky miracle, it’s amazing."

