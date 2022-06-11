Sadie Robertson celebrates her 25th birthday with husband Christian Huff: 'I love everything about who you are'

Duck Dynasty alum Sadie Robertson rang in her 25th birthday with husband Christian Huff. (Photo: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

Sadie Robertson is turning 25 in style.

The Duck Dynasty alum and podcast host celebrated her 25th birthday on Saturday with a flurry of posts from family and friends — but it was the Instagram post honoring Robertson from her husband Christian Huff that garnered the most attention.

"1/4 of a century down and crushing the game… sadie rob you’re the best wife, mom, leader, and friend I’ve ever known. You celebrate your family so well and your loyalty to those around you is unmatched!" Huff wrote in the post, which featured a photo of the duo embracing as they enjoyed a summer day on a boat. "You make me a better man and I’m grateful to be alongside ya! I love everything about who you are and can’t wait to keep doing life with you. Cheers to 25 sporty spice."

In the second slide of the series, Huff posted a video of Robertson dancing jokingly to C+C Music Factory's classic jam "Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now)." It was followed by photos and videos of Robertson with their daughter, Honey, as the little one learned how to walk independently. Robertson gave birth to Honey in May 2021.

In the comments, Robertson replied to her husband, saying "I love you so much!!!" In a second comment, she added "BABE, sweetness. Thank you so so much my love :) life with you is just the best!!!!"

The past year has been a busy one for Robertson. Ten months after giving birth to Honey, she shared a lengthy Instagram post about her fitness journey, and how important it is to dedicate oneself to long-term goals.

"I want to share this bc I want to show that some things take time and hard work. Actually, most things do if you want to see significant impact!" she explained in the caption. "We have a culture where we get to see the outcome of things, but rarely the process. It can make it seem like everything is just supposed to happen to you when you look around at peoples Insta pages. And if it doesn't come naturally to you, it can make you feel like something is wrong with you."

That perspective on fitness proved to be an important one for the Dancing with the Stars alum, who has spoken candidly about her struggle with an eating disorder. The struggle blossomed when she appeared on the reality competition in 2014. With the frequent workouts and dedication to fitness the show required, Robertson received a flurry of comments about how her "body looked good."

However, the positive reinforcement from people fueled Robertson's need for external validation.

"I think that that happens to a lot of people. I think when people make comments on people like, 'You're in incredible shape' or 'You look so good,' they mean it out of good intention. But sometimes if you're not in a healthy spot, you can take that as a pressure to maintain it," she previously told Yahoo Life. "It led me down some very unhealthy patterns when it came to what I ate, what I thought about my body."

Ultimately, the disorder sent Robertson "into this really unhealthy place and unhealthy state," she shared on an episode of her podcast, Whoa That's Good. "It more led in a way of way over working out and not eating nearly enough and obsessing over how many calories…just the whole thing. My mind was just completely spun by that and it lasted for, I don't know, probably a year."

Robertson learned to rely on her religious beliefs to get her through, and ultimately wrote a book about her experience.

"Whenever I was struggling with an eating disorder, I leaned on the words that Jesus says that actually I am loved and that I'm not too far gone," she told Yahoo Life, "and not only can I forgive other people but I can forgive myself and move on."

