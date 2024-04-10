‘Sad’ puppy watched and waited as 6 siblings got adopted. Now, she still needs a home

A cuddly Alabama puppy waited as her six siblings got adopted — but she still needs a home of her own.

“This litter has come a long way and over the last few weeks one by one each have been adopted except for Fanta,” the SOS Animal Shelter in Enterprise wrote April 9 on Facebook.

Fanta is described as a snuggly and playful puppy. But the shelter said she’s grown “sad” as she waits for a second chance.

“Fanta is 4 months old and is full of wrinkles, stubby legs and a long body,” the shelter wrote. “She enjoys playing with her kennel mates & still gets excited when it’s meal time.”

Fanta’s journey toward adoption started when workers found her litter of seven puppies abandoned on the shelter doorstep one morning. The dogs’ condition made the shelter fear the worst.

“They were in bad shape; skeletal, full of intestinal parasites and cold,” the animal organization told McClatchy News in an April 10 email. “We quickly got them inside and started warming them up and treating them.”

The shelter said it tried to inject the pups with vitamins, but “they were so dehydrated the needles bent.” Eventually, the babies gained enough strength to get vaccinated and go up for adoption.

Now, all the little ones are “thriving,” and Fanta is the last one left at the shelter.

More details about the facility’s adoption process can be found at sosshelter.com. The shelter is in Enterprise, a roughly 90-mile drive southeast from Montgomery.

