sacai Launches Dining Pop-Up in Collaboration With Menchirashi

Japanese luxury brand sacai is traveling to Hong Kong for the first dining experience of its kind -- "sacai THE noodle by Menchirashi."

In partnership with Harajuku Udon specialist Menchirashi, the curated culinary pop-up will be situated at Landmark’s innovative F&B concept BaseHall and will give visitors a taste of Menchirashi's most popular dishes. Customers will also be treated to co-created menus designed in collaboration with CURRY UP, a Japanese curry restaurant led by NIGO and Hong Kong's Yardbird, a one Michelin star modern Japanese Izakaya. The menus will feature meals like Menchirashi Carbonara Udon Cold Udon with S(acai) Tempura and the Up Keema Curry Udon Yardbird Tori Paitan Udon.

The dining pop-up also marks sacai's entry into the international market as Hong Kong is the first location outside of Japan to welcome an international store. The eating experience will also be accompanied by a pop-up store at BELOWGROUND in the basement of the Landmark atrium. Special co-branded T-shirts, hats and plates will be available to shop alongside CURRY UP x Menchirashi merchandise for 1000 HKD. The pop-up will be open from October 20 --28 with reserved tables on October 20 and 21. Opening hours start at 11:00 a.m. until meals are sold out.

