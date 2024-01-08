Sabato De Sarno Makes Gucci SS24 Debut With Ancora Campaign

Sabato De Sarno just unveiled his debut Spring/Summer 2024 collection for Gucci, paying tribute to iconic fashion photography. The campaign takes us back to when Sarno was just beginning, lensed by David Sims -- coincidentally the first photographer that Sarno worked with when finding his feet within the world of fashion.

Aiming to tell a story of "real life and authentic women," the new Ancora campaign spotlights a range of wardrobe essentials, alongside five new faces: Ana, Fadia, Jiahui, Nyajuok and Violet. Representing a "diverse spectrum of beauty," Ancora aims to showcase themes of sensuality, freedom and confidence.

Highlighting the collection's standout pieces, the campaign features patent bags with matching blazers, shorts and skirts, accessorized by statement eyewear, jewelry and footwear.

Check out the new campaign above and head to Gucci's website for a closer look at the collection.

