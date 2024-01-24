Sabal Palm students 'Grow Together' with food, fun and education

The Junior League of Tallahassee, in conjunction with Second Harvest of the Big Bend, UF IFAS, and Sabal Palm Elementary, A Community Partnership School, hosted a “Grow Together as a Family” community event on Saturday, Jan. 20.

An initiative to combat food insecurity, Grow Together was organized by JLT’s Mighty Meals Committee, serving 104 people while combining food, fun, and educational elements for students at Sabal Palm Elementary and their families.

Second Harvest of the Big Bend brought their mobile pantry to the school, and both adults and children were able to “shop” for meat, bread, fresh produce, canned goods, and shelf-stable items free of charge. Second Harvest then hosted a cooking demonstration and taste testing station.

Bringing in the growth element, UF IFAS representatives walked the students through planting and harvesting their own food. Each student was able to plant their own vegetables, fruits, and herbs to take home and grow. Additionally, Charlisa Whyms, Ph.D, led a demonstration to teach the kids how to extract DNA from a strawberry!

Adding to the event’s fun atmosphere, Redemptive Love Farm brought a few of their animals to meet attendees, Shannon Whitaker Photography offered complimentary family photos against a farm-themed backdrop, and the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services hosted a coloring station.

“The Junior League of Tallahassee is dedicated to supporting basic needs for children and families in our community. I am proud of our Mighty Meals Chair, Lisa Lohman, and her committee for envisioning and executing Grow Together as a Family," said Carla Juarez Farley, JLT President. We are so thankful for our members, partners, and sponsors for making this a memorable experience for participating families.

Sabal Palm Elementary was selected by JLT members as a two-year Jill Pope Community Partner — named for a treasured late Past President — beginning in June 2022. These partnerships provide volunteer power and a supportive budget for our partners, while providing volunteer opportunities for our members.

Previous projects with Sabal Palm Elementary include completion of a 36-foot placemaking mural, facility beautification, creation of a “Zen Den” for teachers and staff, and various activities for the students.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Junior League teams up for 'Grow Together' program at Sabal Palm