Saatva's Bestselling Mattress For Lumbar Support Is $400 Off Right Now (!!!)

It’s officially cozy season, which means we’re all ordering pumpkin-flavored drinks and stocking our carts with warm winter bedding. But if your current mattress is sagging, lumpy or unsupportive, you’re likely to spend these cool autumn nights tossing and turning instead of getting quality sleep. Thankfully, Saatva is offering some major Black Friday sales right now, meaning you can get a brand-new mattress without paying full price months ahead of the holidays.

Shop the Saatva Black Friday Sale 2023

Here's what you need to know: Saatva's Women's Health-exclusive Black Friday sale is officially here, which allows you to take 20% off sitewide when shopping through our links. That means you can save on pressure-relieving mattresses, adjustable beds, bed frames and bedding that have been tried and tested by WH editors. Below, we've rounded up our favorite Saatva mattress deals worth snagging ASAP. Just keep in mind that the sale ends on December 1, so you have limited time to shop these deals.

Shop our favorite Saatva Black Friday Sales 2023

Saatva's most popular mattress, the Saatva Classic, is $399 off right now. Our editors chose it as the best overall mattress for lumbar support, thanks to its pressure-relieving, high-density foam design. We also love that it comes in three different firmness levels, allowing you to cater your mattress to the specific plushness or support you prefer.

If you're shopping for an adjustable bed, consider Saatva's Solaire Adjustable firmness mattress. It's more than $750 off right now and has an astonishing 50 (!!!) different firmness settings to suit your needs. Since you can adjust each side of the bed separately, it's great for couples with different firmness needs, and the breathable surface is perfect for maximizing airflow to hot sleepers.

Do Saatva mattresses go on sale?

Yes! Saatva frequently hosts major mattress sales, particularly around holiday weekends like Presidents' Day, Memorial Day and Black Friday, making it easier to score a luxe mattress without paying full price.

Are Saatva mattresses worth the price?

Buying a new mattress is never a cheap endeavor, but our editors think Saatva mattresses are well worth the splurge. On top of high-quality materials and a wide range of options for different types of sleepers, we appreciate that all Saatva mattresses come with a 365-night trial and free white glove delivery. Plus, reviewers generally love the comfort, quality and customer service that Saatva offers.

What is Saatva's most popular mattress?

Saatva's best-selling mattress is the Saatva Classic mattress, which comes in three different firmness levels and is currently $399 off. With over 3,000 reviews and an average rating of 4.8 stars, this mattress is known for its luxe quilted pillow top and supportive Lumbar Zone technology for additional back support.

Shop more great Black Friday deals

