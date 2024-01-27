Saatva Is Taking up to 20% Off Its Top-Rated Mattresses



President's Day is still a few weeks away, but a bunch of holiday deals are already dropping. Among them: some seriously great mattresses and bedding that have been personally vetted and tested by editors. To get even more specific: Saatva, one our favorite mattress brands, is taking up to $400 off its top-rated beds.

SHOP SAATVA'S EARLY PRESIDENT'S DAY DEALS

Classic Mattress

Shop Now Classic Mattress saatva.com $1596.00 Saatva

Loom & Leaf Mattress

Shop Now Loom & Leaf Mattress saatva.com $2095.00 Saatva

Latex Hybrid Mattress

Shop Now Latex Hybrid Mattress saatva.com $1895.00 Saatva

Solaire Adjustable Firmness Mattress

Shop Now Solaire Adjustable Firmness Mattress saatva.com $4095.00 Saatva

Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress

Shop Now Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress saatva.com $1495.00 Saatva

HD Mattress

Shop Now HD Mattress saatva.com $2801.00 Saatva

Rx

Shop Now Rx saatva.com $2945.00

HD Mattress

Shop Now HD Mattress saatva.com $2945.00 Saatva

We're not kidding when we say Saatva is hands-down the best in class when it comes to mattresses in a box. Its classic mattress, a near-perfect bed made with an army of sturdy coils and layers of memory foam to provide a Goldilocks-like balance of comfort and support, has consistently received top marks by MH editors. "While there are plenty of online mattress-in-a-box brands available, Saatva's premium sturdiness at a reasonable price point has always been why the company has stood out to us," we previously wrote in our Saatva review. And if you're looking to kick the tires on a Saatva classic, there's never been a better time to do so: right now it's 20% off.

If you prefer mattresses that target specific sleep preferences, Saatva has some decent steals on a variety of models. Take the Saatva Rx, which provides extra support for back sleepers (one colleague said it helped fixed her shoulder and back pain after three months of using it). Bigger guys will love the HD Mattress, a hybrid foam that's loaded with reinforced coils, and thick later of latex and memory foam to accommodate heavier people.

If we can be honest, a lot of mattress brands have sales throughout the year, but based on our years of covering bed deals, Saatva's markdowns probably won't be this cheap again until Black Friday 2024, which is months away. So if you're in the market for a quality, discounted mattress, these Saatva President's Day Deals have you covered.

SHOP SAATVA'S EARLY MATTRESS SALES

Shop More of Our Favorite Bedding

