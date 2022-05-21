Ryan Reynolds says he once told his wife Blake Lively to 'marry this other guy'

Ryan Reynolds talks about the early start of his romance with Blake Lively. (Photo: Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Ryan Reynolds said he once gave his now wife Blake Lively relationship advice — but it didn’t exactly work out.

The Deadpool star appeared on David Letterman’s Netflix series My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, in which he shared details of the early days of his romance with the Gossip Girl alum over pizza.

“We met on The Green Lantern. Maybe a year later we were on a double date, but not with each other. I said, ‘You should marry this other guy,’” Reynolds explained. “He seems great.”

While it’s unclear who Reynolds and Lively’s dates were at the time of this meet up, the two both got out of relationships around the time The Green Lantern premiered in 2010. Reynolds was married to Scarlett Johansson from 2008 to 2010, while Lively had just gotten out of a long term relationship with her Gossip Girl co-star Penn Badgley.

It’s not the first time Reynolds has spoken about this ill-fated double date, in which he realized that maybe he should be the one dating Lively instead. He told ​​Entertainment Weekly ’s SiriusXM show in February 2016, “We went on a double date. She was on a date with another guy, and I was on a date with another girl — and that was, like, the most awkward date for the respective parties because we were just like fireworks coming across.”

Earlier this year, he shared what happened after that double date on Will Arnett, Sean Hayes and Jason Bateman's Smartless podcast.

"We hung out and kind of, you know, we always kind of kept in touch but sort of casually. And then next thing you know, she was going to Boston. I was going to Boston. So I was like, 'I’ll ride with you,'" Reynolds said. "We got on the train and rode together and then I was just begging her to sleep with me."

The two officially wed in 2012 , and now share three daughters.

When asked by Letterman how he would feel if it was just him watching the kids, Reynolds stressed that it’s a team effort.

“I think I would find it pretty exciting at first but then…it’s three girls,” the Just Friends star explained. “So that division of labor’s very important. Generally, when I’m shooting a movie, we all go together. When she’s shooting a movie, we go together and I watch the kids.”

