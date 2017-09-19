Ryan Phillippe's Model Ex Files Lawsuit Accusing Him of Brutally Beating Her in Drunken Rage

Ryan Phillippe‘s ex-girlfriend Elsie Hewitt filed a lawsuit Monday against the actor for allegedly kicking, punching and throwing her down the stairs, PEOPLE confirms.

Hewitt, 21, filed a civil suit against the Shooter star, 43, claiming he got violent after the pair had a fight on July 3 this year.

In court documents obtained by PEOPLE, the model claims after a party that Reese Witherspoon’s ex husband had left earlier after “being ignored [by Hewitt]”, she went to Phillippe’s house with a friend to pack up her things in the early hours of July 4 and a physical altercation ensued.

However, a source close to the actor tells PEOPLE, “Ryan did not lay a hand on her. He wants to clear all of this up and he will.”

Elsie Hewitt supplied a number of photographs of bruising she claims was from Ryan Phillippe throwing her down stairs

The Guess model also claims that she saw the actor — whom she dated since April but split with in July —”repeatedly abusing a panoply of legal and illegal drugs, including without limitation: cocaine, ecstasy, psychedelic mushrooms, and steroids…”.

“Phillippe increasingly combined these drugs with excessive alcohol consumption and often exhibited symptoms attendant of poly drug and alcohol abuse, including mood swings and bouts of anger.”

A source close to the actor claims it was the model who was under the influence.

“Elsie showed up to Ryan’s house uninvited and under the influence a few days after he had broken up with her,” the source says. “She physically attacked Ryan, caused a scene and refused to leave his home. As she was removed from the premises, she claims she fell and injured herself.”

“There is no restraining order presently in place of any kind. At the time it happened, there was a temporary which was terminated only a few days after.” the source adds. “She has since tried to seek revenge and fame by sending glamour shots of herself to media outlets with a false story of domestic violence. “

A spokesperson for the LAPD confirmed to PEOPLE that officers made a report into the alleged attack and granted Hewitt an emergency protective order. The order expired July 12.

The report was forwarded to L.A. City Attorney who was not immediatley available to comment on whether they would be moving forward with criminal charges.

Keith Fink, Hewitt’s lawyer, slammed any suggestion that his client had filed the suit for fame and money, telling PEOPLE the model wanted to take a stand against domestic violence.

The lawyer said his client was famous in her own right, while Phillippe was “just married to a famous person.”

“She’s not going to take a dime, I am not making a dime, [if she wins the case] the money is going to a domestic violence charity”.

He also denied his client was making up the story: “Did she make up the bruises on her body?”

The model, Fink says, still has scars on her left leg from the alleged assault.

