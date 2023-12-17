Russell Wilson’s Parents: He Once Bought His Mom A House For Mother’s Day

He’s one of the biggest-name quarterbacks in the NFL, but he hasn’t forgotten his roots. In fact, Russell Wilson’s parents are people he often credits with helping him get to where he is now. Born on November 29, 1988, Wilson is one of three kids; he has a younger sister Anna, and an older brother, Harrison IV (named after their dad).

When the Seahawks drafted Wilson in April 2012, the then-University of Wisconsin QB had been the most accomplished in college football despite his height. Standing at 5’ 11”, this was often talked about as being a disadvantage as the average quarterback height is 6’ 3”. Wilson was the 75th pick overall and sixth selected quarterback behind Andrew Luck, Robert Griffin III, Ryan Tannehill, Brandon Weeden and Brock Osweiler, and only Tannehill out of those five remains active in the league as of the 2022 season.

Wilson exceeded expectations in this first year of NFL football. He was named Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year, PFF Offensive Rookie of the Year, and ranked #51 on the NFL Top 100 of 2013. He led the Seahawks to an 11-5 record, a spot in the divisional round playoffs and put up some great personal statistics.

“The only responsibility on my shoulders is to try to love unconditionally and try to share that and to try to make the world a better place,” Wilson told Men’s Journal in 2019. “By serving and giving back to others. I think that’s really the opportunity that God is giving me.” He’s also optimistic, sometimes to a fault, and has been compared to the character of Ted Lasso when it comes to improving the culture at his new team, per The Ringer. He was raised right, it seems.

Tammy Wilson

Tammy Wilson is Russell Wilson’s mom and she works in healthcare. According to her LinkedIn, she first worked as a registered nurse in Cincinnati in July 1987. She held several positions at different hospitals throughout the years while she and Harrison raised their family. Today, Russell Wilson’s mom Tammy is the Director of Patient Outreach and Care Management at the University of Washington Medicine.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, she was on the ground helping in her local city. Wilson told NBC Sports’ Mike Tirico on his Lunch Talk Live show: “My mom is in Seattle right now and she’s helping build, basically these portable hospitals in a way, in and around the community in Seattle so people can check for coronavirus and everything else,” he said.

In 2019, Wilson bought his mom an impressive gift for Mother’s Day: a house. He shared the moment of Tammy’s shock in a video shared to Instagram. “All these years you have never asked me for anything… only thing you ever wanted is for me to LOVE. Well thanks for loving us the way you do,” he captioned the post. “This ones for you. I love you momma. #HappyMothersDay #GodIsGood 🏡”

“It’s your house, open the door!” he told her in the video. “You lyin’. Are you serious?!” she screamed. “No, are you serious? For real?… That’s not funny! No, no, no y’all lyin’!” She was brought to tears as she hugged her son.

Harrison Wilson III

Russell Wilson’s father is Harrison III. Sadly, he died on June 9, 2010, at age 55 from complications from diabetes, People reported. A stroke had diminished his speech, making much of what he’d say inaudible. But he had accomplished a lot during his relatively short life. He had an Ivy League education and a law degree. He played two sports in college and nearly made the NFL, he even opened his own law firm.

Wilson’s brother Harry recalled a moment towards the end of his father’s life that stuck with him. “I just wish I had been a success,” the Wilson patriarch said. “So to look at me and say I wish I had been a success, that gives you an idea of the kind of dreamer and the big thinker he was,” Harry told ESPN. “He had so much on his plate that he hadn’t achieved, that he had planned on achieving. I think that a healthy Harrison Wilson III would have wanted to run for governor of Virginia one day. … I could totally see him doing that. I have no idea if that was of his plans, but that was the kind of person he was. People person, big thinker, big dreamer, huge smile on his face.”

Indeed, he greatly inspired Russell, too. “My dad, when I was young, he always inspired me,” Wilson told ESPN in 2020. “He used to always ask me the question, ‘Son, why not you? Why don’t you play pro baseball? Why don’t you play pro football?’ ” He continued: “The idea of ‘Why not you?’ was really at the center of who I was. I started really subconsciously and consciously asking myself that question.”

On June 9, 2020, Wilson honored his late father with a post on social media. “10 years ago, We lost you. However, HEAVEN gained you. June 9, 2010. Dad, I miss you every day. You were and still are one of my greatest inspirations. You helped instill Perspective, Vision & Belief in me.

“3 things necessary for not only success but overcoming. Jesus blessed me with an amazing Dad in you and I will forever cherish my time with you.” Wilson concluded: “If I could have one wish in the world, it would simply be to able to go on a ride with you again and jam out to Earth, Wind, & Fire ‘Devotion’ again. Love you! See you again one day.”

