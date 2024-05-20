Russell County High senior delivers weather forecasts and inspiration

Seale, AL. – Students and teachers at Russell County High School have a unique addition to their morning announcements. Graduating senior Daniel Clink delivered his own daily forecasts. He does his own research for the area and has a tremendous delivery over the intercom. His forecasts didn’t start with such a big audience, instead he would give his incredibly accurate forecast to his teachers.



“The first time I heard Daniel do it, I think it was sometime last year, I laughed. Because I was like is this the right weather? When I found out he was spot on, I was like ‘Daniel what are we looking like today?’ He would just repeat it again and every day it seemed like he was spot on,” said Charles Davis, the Russell County High School Special Education Department Chairman.



Mr. Davis and Russell County High School principal, Tonya Keene, believed it was time to take Daniel’s talents to a bigger stage.



“Mr. Davis, one of his teachers, came to me and we started talking about ‘Why can’t we let him broadcast everyday. Daniel was open to it and began broadcasting. The kids would start high-fiving him in the hallway and asking him for the weather. It just gained even more popularity,” said Keene.



Daniel did confirm by sharing his passion for the weather made it him a little bit a of a school celebrity.



“I started forecasting here at the school not long after Christmas break ended, and I think it was the first day we came back from school that I started doing weather reports over the intercom. And from there my popularity just exploded,” said Clink.



While being popular is great, Clink understands the real mission for weather forecasts.



“I like doing weather reports because one I want people to know what’s expected in the area and two if anything does happen them I want people to follow the guidelines to help themselves stay safe,” said Clink.



His dedication and passion for weather coverage has impressed WRBL News 3 This Morning Meteorologists Nicole Phillips.



“It’s exciting to have someone who loves weather and who love science in general. So it was exciting to hear that this young man was taking time out his day to deliver a forecast for others. That just shows you how much that he loves what he does. Hopefully he continues on and joins the crazy world of weather,” said Phillips.



Nicole decided to give Daniel some encouragement as he graduates from Russell County High School this year. She recorded a video message on a phone and part of it said:

“It is so great to see that you love the weather and I absolutely love that. Continue doing what you’re doing. You’re amazing and congratulations on your graduation and good luck in the future,” said Phillips.



After watching the video message Daniel has more motivation to keep pursuing a career as a meteorologist.



“Now that I have actual meteorologists reaching out to me I don’t want to stop. I don’t want to stop pursing my career now,” said Clink.



While Daniel may think he’s just delivering weather forecasts, he’s actually serving up an inspirational message of dedication to all of Russell County High School.



“Daniel is different in a way that brings out the best in other people and people flock to him because of that. Daniel doesn’t let anything that anybody may say interfere with what his dream is,” said Davis.



“It’s inspiring to see someone like Daniel that is going to work hard and overcome any obstacle that he is going to have and he’s still going to reach all of his goals,” said Keene.



After crossing the graduation stage Daniel will attend the University of Oklahoma to pursue a Meteorology degree. Russell County Principal Keen says he will be sorely missed on Russell County’s campus.

