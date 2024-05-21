Rusk Chamber presents its 38th Fair on the Square Saturday

May 21—Fair on the Square, which has grown bigger and better each year, is scheduled from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday, May 25, in the heart of downtown Rusk. The fair, organized by the Rusk Chamber of Commerce, will feature 114 vendors, 10 food trucks, a car and bike show, a hot dog eating contest and other live entertainment.

"Our event has grown in attendance year after year. In 2021, we had 2,800 attendees; 2022 we grew 17% in attendance with 3,300 attendees and last year we had an astonishing number of more than 5,000 attendees!" said Leilani Sales, chamber manager.

This family-friendly event provides a Kiddie Area with free activities for children age four and younger. These activities include a bounce ball pit house, bounce house, mini trampoline and a coloring station. For older children and youth, there are activities available to those who purchase a $5 wristband. These include the popular FunRun Train, a foam party pit, bounce house and dunking booth.

Introduced last year and returning for this year's fair is the hot dog eating contest, set for 12 noon. Participation is open to the public and free to enter.

The full schedule of entertainment includes:

—10 a.m. — Open ceremony with salute from Cross of Saint Andrews and remarks from Sales and Board President Stephanie Guynn

—10:30 a.m. — Singer, Patrick Asher

—11:30 a.m. — Comedy, Larry Sinclair

—12 p.m. — Hotdog Eating Contest, MC Leilani Sales

—1 p.m. — Singer, Ian Chandler

—2 p.m. — Fiddle, Sunny Farley

—2:30 p.m. — Closing Ceremony with singer Virginia Goforth and Chamber manager and board president

The car and bike show will run throughout the duration of the fair. Registration begins at 9 a.m. and judging will take place at 1 p.m., followed by the announcement of winners. Awards include Best of Show Classic Car, Best of Show Truck, Best of Show Modern Car, Best of Show Jeep, Best of Show Motorcycle, People's Choice Award and Most Unique. There is a $10 entry fee. The proceeds of the car show will benefit Annie's Closet.

"We're looking forward to this year's Fair on the Square," Sales said. "This is the 38th year of the fair and we're so ecstatic that the chamber is able to reduce the pricing this year for the activities. This wouldn't be possible without our sponsors."