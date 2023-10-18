From the Runway to the Streets — The Black Headband Makes an Unexpected Return

In the world of hair accessories, there has been a notable resurgence of oversized hair bows, barrettes and a plethora of classic hair accessory staples, reclaiming their place at the forefront of style. However, what truly caught everyone off guard was the unexpected comeback of the black headband, making a triumphant return in the final quarter of 2023.

The black headband is a universal classic that transcends all identities, flavors, and backgrounds, making it a timeless accessory. It effortlessly appeals to people from all walks of life, whether they are girls from different cultural backgrounds, sporty individuals who value functionality, or those with a more traditional sense of style. A black headband's charm lies in its subtle and minimalist design, which not only adds a touch of elegance to any outfit but also serves its intended purpose flawlessly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Peter Lux 🌱🧜🏾‍♂️🏄🏾‍♂️🙏🏽 (@peterluxhair)

Whether you're wearing a sleek pantsuit for work, a stunning evening gown for a formal event or a trendy and casual ensemble for a night out, the "Little Black Headband" can fit itself in add the je ne sais quois to your moment. What truly makes the 'LBH' special is its ability to function on different hair types and textures, making it a solid additive to anyone's collection.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gregory Russell (@gregoryrussellhair)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝙃𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙚𝙮 𝘽𝙧𝙞𝙨𝙠𝙚𝙧 (@halleybrisker)

As we're in the era of nostalgic trends, the LBH can add a mod '60s appeal to your vibe as seen on A-listers Zendaya, Anya Taylor-Joy and Maude Apatow. If you're keen to bring streetwear and glamour to your LBH, take cues from Schiaparelli's Spring/Summer 2024 runway, where the model's LBH's were seen in total sartorial realness. Either way you rock it, make sure you own the LBH in your way.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Schiaparelli (@schiaparelli)