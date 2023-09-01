What Our Run Editors Loved in August

This article originally appeared on Trail Runner

Gear

(Photo: Courtesy of Ostroy)

Ostroy Wildflowers Resort Shirt - $98

I haven't always been a fan of button-ups while running, but consider me a convert. Ostroy, better known for it's cycling apparel, is making inroads in the trail community with brightly patterned technical shirts. They're lightweight, breathable, and extremely soft, woven from superlight Italian fabric. It's perfect for wearing under a running vest, or throwing on to run errands after a sweaty speed sesh. - Zoe Rom, editor in chief, Trail Runner and Women's Running

Territory Run Co. All Day Cap - $36

I'm the kind of person who judges a hat by the first time I put it on my head. Like the very first time. Is it too big? Does it sit too flat? The very first impressions, I find, are important when it comes to caps, and Territory's newest addition to their extensive hat lineup is a home run for me so far. Now I've been rocking Territory hats for nearly a decade, and I really loved some of their original hats. This one harkens back to a more traditional design, while being far lighter and ready for long efforts. Crazy light, laser-cut paneling. I'm a huge fan of most everything Territory does. - Nicholas Triolo, senior editor, Outside Run and Trail Runner

Feetures Socks: Elite Ultra Light Mini Crew - $20

Designed with targeted compression and ultra-light cushioning, these socks are my go-to for trail runs. They feel like butter on my feet, but provide strong resistance to blisters. Plus, the lack of annoying toe seams makes this sock extra comfortable. Generally, I don't wear tall socks when running, but the length of these are great for runs in the woods where mosquitos and brambles attack my ankles. - Mallory Arnold, associate editor

Kavu Trail Runner Hat - $40

The brim is stiff and rather heavy, the look is "dorky" (per my wife), and the river rock fabric print is distractingly busy. But it fits my head admirably, lets the wind blow through my hair, and doesn't get in the way of sunglasses, so it got chosen more days than not from among my dozens of running hats during this sweltering August on the high plains. Besides the big mesh panels surrounding the sides of the 5-panel design, I appreciated the coolmax sweatband that soaked up the prodigious dripping down my forehead and the convenient and secure adjustment buckle on the backstrap. - Jonathan Beverly, gear editor

Rabbit Feelin' Fine Shorts - $62

I loathe choosing running shorts. In my seemingly eternal quest, brick and mortar stores often don't have the breadth of choice and sizes to try on (please solve this problem!), and so I inevitably order a bunch online, try on, get disappointed, and use up my precious time to repackage and return. Consequently, when I find a pair that hits the spot, it's akin to finding the holy grail.

What do I love about the Feelin' Fine Shorts? They have a super-wide waistband that is supportive but not so compressive that I have to fight it to get them on and off when sweaty. Yes, women pee and they have hips. Running brands, please don't make it more difficult than it should be to execute a normal bodily function. The waistband hits the right spot. Not too low to be cheek-skimming, and definitely not high-waisted. Both ends of this scale are my betes noirs. The leg openings are meant for women with thighs, but are cut cleverly enough to fit right with no extra material ballooning behind you. These shorts make this runner's legs happy and free. - Melanie Mitchell, Run brand director

Oiselle Longline Pockito Bra - $62

Somewhere between a true crop-top and a performance sports bra lies perfection in Oiselle's Pockito longline bra. With plenty of coverage (to help prevent chafing from a running vest) but also just a bit of cheeky midriff, this top is the perfect seasonal in-between. With plenty of snack-sized pockets to spare, you can also cram key, cards, and everything you need for a long run in this form-meets-function top. - Z.R.

Patagonia Slope Runner Vest 3L - $159

My colleague Zoe Rom tipped me to this vest in previous hydration vest roundups, and I hadn't yet pulled the trigger until a few months ago. I'm so glad I did. I also reached out to Luke Nelson, Patagonia ultrarunner and mountain legend, who had a hand in designing this vest. Of course, he couldn't stop gushing about it, too, so I gave it a spin. Unlike so many vests that have flapping straps (I call them "dingleberries"), the Slope Runner is simple, elegant, yet durable. Though it might not have 65 different pockets, it does have enough capacity for several hours of nutrition, two flasks, a phone, a rain jacket, headlamp, and more. If you're looking for a vest that gets you excited to put on, try the Slope Runner. - N.T.

Costa Ferg Sunglasses - $235

Costa's focus is on two things: water sports and quality lenses. I am not that familiar with water sports, but the lenses have been incredible. On the sunniest of days, my eyes feel the most comfortable in these glasses. The lenses add clarity and reduce glare so when I run, drive, or bike, I have the best view possible. The frame also wraps around my face and blocks light from the side, further improving comfort. The best thing about them is that I actually want to wear them. They are stylish enough to fit any occasion and function on par with the best sports glasses around. - Gordon Coates, digital producer

Territory Long Haul Shorts - $54

Territory is upping it's game when it comes to technical running apparel. A longtime favorite purveyor of laid-back cotton goods for trailhead relaxing, their new Long Haul line of performance apparel is next-level on on all fronts. I particularly like the Long Haul shorts, the women's version sports a 2.5" inseam for ultimate range of motion, and the updated waistband is wide enough to be comfortable, but sleek enough not to be bulky or baggy. These are a new go-to for long trail runs. - Z.R.

Suunto Vertical - $839

I have a habit of unnecessarily getting new watches and trying my best to sell the old ones second-hand. That urge is gone with the Suunto Vertical. Triathlete has reviewed it, Outside Run's resident Suunto expert Nick Triolo has reviewed it, so I just wanted to throw my wrist in the ring and say that it is one of the best sports watches out there. Its beautifully built and durable as anything. I just finished a move where I smashed my wrist time and time again in car doors, dumpsters, cement, walls, and anything else you can think of. The watch doesn't even have a scratch. (The walls have seen better days, though.) The watch's interface is also easy to use, with a big touch screen and satisfying buttons. The dual GPS system is next level. And I still haven't charged it after two weeks of use thanks to a giant battery and solar charging. If you want a GPS to have a long-term relationship with, this would be the one. - G.C.

New Balance Super Comp Elite v3- $230

Early morning runs are back. It's back-to-school month, back to a predictable schedule. After some post-race-season time off, running is back on a schedule that aligns with life's responsibilities. While my internal body clock might be currently fighting the change, it feels good to check the training box before starting the rest of the day. And if you're getting back up to speed, manifest it by wearing a shoe designed for speed. - M.M.

Reading Material

(Photo: Courtesy Milkweed Editions)

A Darker Wilderness: Black Nature Writing From Soil to Stars

This is a rich and necessary anthology of Black artists, writers, and poets on the more-than-human world. Lauret Savoy is a favorite writer of mine, as well as Carolyn Finney and many other all-stars in this lineup. There are many different ways of experiencing the natural world, and this book traverses topics of race and wildness in ways I haven't yet seen, in such a beautiful book. - N.T.

On Our Best Behavior: The Seven Deadly Sins and the Price Women Pay to Be Good - Elise Loehnen

A former Goop editor turned Gonzo reporter dives into how women have been conditioned to equate self-denial as moral goodness, and inadvertently shore up patriarchy. This was a great read that will appeal to anyone who tends to feel a bit offput and ostracized by the demands of contemporary wellness culture. - Z.R.

Music & Podcasts

(Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

The Big Picture - "Barbie"

I love movie podcasts, and this is a new favorite. This episode has amazing input from "Barbie" writer and director Greta Gerwig on how she brought the Barbie-verse together, and how it relates to themes of womanhood and constructing identity in her other two films, "Little Women" and "Lady Bird". - Z.R.

The Gray Area Podcast: "The Benefits of Utopian Thinking"

I've plugged this podcast before, but this was an excellent recent episode I listened to while running recently that really got my wheels turning about how important it actually is to imagine a better future, even when it feels far, far away. This podcast is nearly always rich and insightful for me. - N.T.

For exclusive access to all of our fitness, gear, adventure, and travel stories, plus discounts on trips, events, and gear, sign up for Outside+ today.