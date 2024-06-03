Rumson dog knows the name for each of her 200 toys

Shira, a 7-year-old hound and border collie mix from Rumson, has close to 200 toys and she has learned a name for all of them. When she's asked to to fetch her toys, she accurately heads for the one she was asked for.

Her ability to learn words has been enticing the internet community, and the experts have been impressed as well. Last year, Shira was part of a study published by Scientific Reports in which she was dubbed as a gifted word-learner dog.

According to Monmouth Magazine, Trés Hanley-Millman and Paul Millman adopted Shira in 2017, back when she was puppy coming from a meth lab in Alabama.

Hanley-Millman also told the magazine that Shira was also the litter's runt.

While Shira only knows the words for her toys, there are other American dogs that have been known to understand verbs, times and nouns and can use them to create different meanings, thus creating create sentences.

That is the case of Bunny, a sheepdog and poodle mix from Tacoma, Washington, who has everyone's attention by making sentences using buttons on the floor that would each play different words. His story was featured in Netflix's "The Hidden Life of Pets," indicating that linguistic capabilities don't necessarily set humans apart from the rest of animals.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: NJ dog learns a name for each of her nearly 200 toys