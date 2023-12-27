Rumors of a PlayStation 5 'God of War' Trilogy Remaster Surface

According to reports, rumors of a Sony PlayStation 5 God of War trilogy remaster have surfaced. The reports note that the original three games will be remade for the modern console in a faithful and updated fashion. God of War was originally released for the PlayStation 2 back in 2005, followed by God of War II in 2007, and God of War III for PlayStation 3 in 2010.

The remaster is expected to cater to the original fans of the series who prefer the hack-and-slash game style as opposed to the current direction of God of War. The remaster is now expected to be released at the end of 2024 or early 2025 from studio Bluepoint, which will serve as the main creator and leader of the project.