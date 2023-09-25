Rumors of a Jumbo-Visma, Soudal-QuickStep Merger are Flying, but Nothing is Finalized Yet

News started spreading Sunday that Jumbo-Visma and Soudal-QuickStep are in discussions about potentially merging into a “super team” as early as next year. GCN reported that Soudal QuickStep riders were sent an internal letter from their team boss, Patrick Lefevere, announcing the possible merger with Jumbo-Visma.

But what would this Iron Man teaming up with Spider-Man situation really be like? Just the thought of Remco Evenepoel, Fabio Jakobsen, Primož Roglič, Wout van Aert, Sepp Kuss, and Jonas Vingegaard all on the same roster seems…intense.

CyclingNews reported that if the deal goes through, Jumbo-Visma's managing director, Richard Plugge, would become the CEO of the new program, and Jumbo-Visma’s head sports director, Merijn Zeeman, would become the new team's head coach. Soudal-QuickStep’s current CEO, Patrick Lefevere, would then become a member of the new team’s Supervisory Board.

Maybe most importantly, what would the super team be called? A report in Wielerflits stated that the team would be supported by title sponsors Soudal and Visma. So the team would most likely become Visma-Soudal or Soudal-Visma.

In his letter to the team, according to GCN , Lefevere stated that no deal had been signed and he asked his riders to remain positive and focussed on the last races of their season.

“Contrary to reports however, there are no concrete projects and plans at this moment. Should this change you will be informed. In the meantime I ask you all to continue to show the team spirit and togetherness that epitomizes our team. We are at the end of a long season but we still have several objectives left to make another memorable year for the team,” Lefevere wrote.

The Belgian boss also asked in the memo that all athletes and staff refrain from speaking to the media and to keep all information private.

But, it certainly seems like a possibility. Tomas Skogheim Walsvik posted a look at the potential combined list of riders that would make up the super team. Looks pretty unstoppable, but it will be interesting to see who becomes the ultimate villain to this story.

