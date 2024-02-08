The new rules of wearing brown for men – and yes, you can wear it in town

“No brown in town,” the old adage declares. Curious, given that brown is one of the most adaptable, flattering and, as it happens, on-trend colours to wear this spring.

Indeed, the S/S ’24 menswear collections were awash with brown tailoring, designed specifically for metropolitan wear. From chocolate blazers at brands such as Our Legacy and Louis Vuitton, to roomy coffee-hued suits at Dries Van Noten and chestnut separates at Ermenegildo Zegna.

Sales of brown suits are increasing, too. “We have seen an increase in sales of brown tailoring, whether a full suit or blazer,” says Sophie Jordan, the menswear buying director at luxury retailer Mytheresa.com. “But for next season there will be an even bigger focus as almost every brand offered brown within their collections.”

Celebrities are embracing the hue, too. Andrew Garfield is rarely seen on the red carpet wearing a suit that isn’t in some way related to brown, while both Robert Downey Jnr and David Oyelowo looked resplendent in the shade on the Golden Globes red carpet in January. The former wore Dior, the latter, Berluti.

With so much brown doing the rounds, the question begs, does the old style rule still stand? Or should it be sent to the sartorial scrap heap, along with matching one’s belt to one’s shoes and avoiding colour combinations such as pink with red, or navy and black?

“I don’t think the ‘no brown in town’ thing is relevant anymore,” says Nicolas Gabbard, the founder and creative director of chi-chi tailoring brand Husbands Paris, which does a mean line in city-friendly brown suits. “We’re currently seeing a lot of demand for the colour, especially in its darker, almost chocolate version. This probably reflects a return to the 1970s, when brown reigned supreme.”

Yet, in the decades prior to the hue’s heydey, it was confined firmly to the countryside. In the early 20th century, wealthy men who worked in the city kept to a strict uniform of greys, blacks and navy blues, changing into earthy tweeds for weekends spent at their out-of-town abodes. It is a marked contrast to today, when most city-dwellers spend more time struggling to grab a rung on the property ladder than they do worrying about building a wardrobe for countryside jaunts.

Even the Duke of Windsor, who led men’s style during brown’s rural confinement, was happy to flout the rules. Edward VIII was often pictured wearing chestnut shoes with a blue suit in the city. If the dictum was flexible enough for the most stylish British man of the 20th century to ignore, then you can probably afford to give it a swerve, too.

“The no brown in town rule stopped applying officially in the 1970s when ‘city dress’ – navy suit, bowler hat and umbrella – was no longer required and the city ceased to be a reliable exemplar of sartorial finesse,” says Tom Chamberlin, the editor-in-chief of The Rake. “Brown can be a heroic colour when in tweed. See Indiana Jones in his professorial garb, or Connery’s Bond in Thunderball and Goldfinger.”

Another good reason to embrace brown is simply because it is such a lovely big hug of a colour. Easy to wear with most other hues – pinks, blues and creams, in particular – it is also flattering against pretty much every skin tone, bolstering rather than draining, and unlike the cool navies, blacks and greys that dominate most masculine wardrobes, it possesses a delicious warmth.

“I’ve always been a fan of brown,” says menswear tastemaker Ben Cobb, whose personal wardrobe is a symphony of chocolates, tans and taupes. “It makes a statement without being brash, it feels grown-up and sophisticated. At the moment I’m never out of a big brown teddy-fur coat from a bygone era of Bottega. Today I’m in a brown pinstripe shirt from my upcoming collection for Tiger of Sweden. But I don’t just wear lots of brown, I live in it too: the walls of my entire home are painted a dark, rich brown. It creates such a calming, enveloping space.”

When it comes to absorbing streams of chocolate, caramel and fudge into your own wardrobe this spring, there are a few key style muses to keep at the front of your mind. The first is Richard Gere, whose turn in syrupy caramel Giorgio Armani suits and overcoats for 1980’s American Gigolo was a masterclass in tertiary-hued dressing. The second is Gregory Peck, who was often pictured in a roomy single breasted brown suit and the third is Yves Saint Laurent, whose way with a tan safari suit was second to none.

In terms of the pieces to buy, a good place to start would be where we began, with tailoring. Stefano Pilati’s brand Random Identities does an excellent double-breasted suit, while Husbands Paris is great for something slimmer in profile. Alternatively, you could pick one key piece – a brown silk kimono bomber from Bottega Veneta, for instance, or an oversized chocolate blazer from The Frankie Shop – and work it in with your existing garments.

On picking the specific shade of brown, don’t be afraid to go the full Godiva. “If you want to delve into brown, start at the darker end of the palette,” explains Chamberlin. “It is far easier to wear dark tones, especially if you are trying to grow your sartorial confidence.”

And as for the no brown in town, rule? Well, these days the colour looks far better worn in urban environments than it does in the county, which can feel a touch pastiche-y, truth be told.

