The New Ruggable x Justina Blakeney Collection Is an Instant Mood Enhancer



"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through these links."



There's good news if you've been eager to fill your home with pattern and color: Designer and artist Justina Blakeney just released a collection of machine washable rugs and doormats with Ruggable. They're perfect for living with pets and small kids!

Blakeney's bold assortment showcases her energetic original artwork, which she says is an instant "mood enhancer" and is intended to bring people joy. The line includes 15 lively indoor rugs, along with two doormats and two outdoor rugs, starting at $129. Blakeney, who is also the founder of Jungalow, a bohemian-inspired home decor brand, told Good Housekeeping: "For design enthusiasts who glean joy from color and pattern, for folks who like to embrace natural motifs, geometric shapes and design that’s a touch on the wild side – this collection is for you."

Hilma Sunset Rug

Shop Now Hilma Sunset Rug ruggable.com $129.00

Tarsila Forest Rug

Shop Now Tarsila Forest Rug ruggable.com $129.00

Mystic Palms Doormat

Shop Now Mystic Palms Doormat ruggable.com $159.00

Tarsila Taupe Rug

Shop Now Tarsila Taupe Rug ruggable.com $129.00

Outdoor Josephine Sunrise Rug

Shop Now Outdoor Josephine Sunrise Rug ruggable.com $169.00

All Creatures Welcome Doormat

Shop Now All Creatures Welcome Doormat ruggable.com $159.00

Every pick has a story, too. A few of her designs, like Sonia and Billie, were inspired by Blakeney's paintings. Josephine and Eartha, which are based on her illustrative work, were inspired by Blakeney's child who loves wildcats. Then there's Alice and Georgia, which boast daring botanical motifs. "They were inspired by ancient Egyptian wall art with my own trippy, modern, kaleidoscopic spin," she shares.

Courtesy of Ruggable

An appreciation for nature is a common theme throughout the collection as well. It's long been a starting point for Blakeney's design aesthetic and work as an artist. "In some designs, it’s more literal–like in the case of Tarsila–which celebrates palm fronds–and others are more abstract, like Hilma, which is an abstract interpretation of crystals. In my work, you’ll find lots of hints to Mama Nature and her magic," Blakeney says.

So, go ahead and shop the collection on Ruggable.com while there's still time. You can start small with a rug at the side of your bed or go big with a graphic pick for your living room or bedroom. The choice is all yours!



You Might Also Like