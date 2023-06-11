This bestselling Rubbermaid scrubber — down to $17 — is like an electric toothbrush for your home
If you're deep in spring cleaning mode and have "grout" on your to-do list, chances are you're avoiding this dreaded task until the last possible second. And we can't really blame you! Crouching down while furiously scrubbing away at your tiled floor for hours on end — knowing there's a very good chance it'll barely look any different once you're done — isn't anyone's idea of a good time. While you can't avoid the job entirely, you can dramatically cut down on the amount of elbow grease it requires with the TikTok-famous Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber, on sale for $17 at Amazon. It's also a whiz at cleaning corners, patio door tracks, window frames, hubcaps and more.
Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber
With over 16,800 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers and a dedicated TikTok fanbase, this powerful little tool is a bonafide cleaning star.
If you're thinking this handheld gadget closely resembles an electric toothbrush, that's essentially what it is. Only instead of putting it in your mouth, you'll want to use it to blast away dirt and grime from every crevice in your bathroom — or any small area in your home needing attention, for that matter.
It's so effective, it's become an Amazon No. 1 bestseller with more than 16,800 perfect five-star ratings, and cleaning TikTok videos showing the Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber in action (along with some truly astonishing before and afters) have racked up millions of views and likes. So what makes it worth the hype?
First and foremost, it does practically all of the heavy lifting for you via its 6V of power and oscillating head, which scrubs a whopping 60 times per second! If your filthy grout has any hope at all, it'll be thanks to this little device rather than manual labor — and hey, we're not complaining. According to the brand, it'll also work twice as fast as a standard scrub brush. A time- and energy-saver? We love to see it.
There are two cleaning modes to choose from (a pulsing motion or continuous scrubbing), and its small design means it'll fit into all of those corners, nooks and crannies that would likely be neglected with a larger brush. Plus, it's water-resistant, making it great for tackling buildup-prone areas like showers and sinks, and the soft, ergonomic grip offers a comfy fit for your hand. Bonus? Four AA batteries are included, so you can test it out as soon as it arrives at your door.
If it's between going to town with a sponge or simply holding this gizmo while it takes care of the dirty work, we're choosing the latter every time. Sometimes, laziness does pay off!
If you're still on the fence about adding the Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber to your cleaning arsenal, don't take our word for it. Here's what some of its thousands of Amazon fans are saying:
Wrote one verified customer: "It does a wonderful job, even if you have mildew or mold on your bathroom tiles. It works great in corners where often a sponge or brush cannot get to...Once you turn on the scrubber, it has a strong power...No more scrubbing!"
"I never write reviews — but I HAD TO write about this amazing little tool," gushed a five-star reviewer. "I just bought a new house and wasn’t going to replace kitchen and bathroom floors. I spent a hour or so with this little tool and some grout cleaner, and my old kitchen floors look alive again. I’m shocked. And very very happy."
"This is so much easier than using a toothbrush when trying to really scrub grout or around the sink," shared a happy shopper. "I was really surprised by how fast it rotates! This is one of the most helpful cleaning tools I have ever owned. A real time and energy saver!"
"The Rubbermaid Power Scrubber is AMAZING!" exclaimed a final user. "Not only does it get the water stains out of the tile grout, but it’s small enough to get into the crevices of the shower door and side panels. Black gunk I had never even seen was streaming down, with very little effort from me. Best of all, no pain in my hands from my carpal tunnel syndrome."
Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber
Scrubbing by hand is overrated — give yourself a break by putting this bad boy to work.
