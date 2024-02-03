These Rubbermaid Containers Extend the Life of My Produce for Weeks, and They’re 45% Off Right Now

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Rubbermaid makes organizing my refrigerator a breeze.

Food & Wine / Amazon

Open my refrigerator on any given day and you will see shelves overflowing with all kinds of fruits. Raspberries, strawberries, and kiwi are the current favorites. My family demands fruit for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, so I can’t risk it spoiling before we have the chance to eat it—particularly because fruit is so expensive these days. I learned the hard way that keeping fruit in the plastic clamshells won’t keep it fresh. But luckily I recently discovered the secret to extending the life of all the produce in my fridge, from spinach to blueberries.

Ever since I started using these now-45 percent off Rubbermaid produce-saving containers, I can buy fruit in bulk quantities without worrying that I’m wasting money on produce that is just going to go bad in just a couple of days.

Rubbermaid Produce Saver Containers, Set of 2

Amazon

$15 at Amazon

This set of Rubbermaid produce savers comes in two sizes: one 4.6-cup medium container and one 18.1-cup container. The medium size is the perfect size for at least two 11-ounce containers of blueberries (the size that is typically sold at the grocery store), while the larger container will come in handy for storing strawberries, and even bigger vegetables like heads of lettuce or broccoli.

These containers are able to extend the life of fruit thanks to vents on the lids, which, according to the brand, regulate the flow of oxygen and carbon dioxide throughout the container. It also helps that the base of each container is elevated, so that your fruit doesn’t sit in moisture that gathered at the bottom, where it could grow mold.

As a result of these two features, I’ve found that my fruit lasts at least a week longer than it would if it was stored in plastic containers or baggies. And I love that these look so much neater and are much more sturdy than plastic single-use containers, plus they are easy to stack in the refrigerator so they take up less space.

My entire fridge is Rubbermaid at this point. I use a set of Rubbermaid containers to store my leftovers too, and I love this brand because neither the food storage containers nor the produce savers stain and all it takes to wipe them clean is a soapy sponge.

If you’re looking for a simple solution to finally banishing quick-to-spoil fruit from your refrigerator, pick up these Rubbermaid containers—your produce will last so much longer, and your wallet will thank you.

Shop More Deals on Rubbermaid Containers at Amazon:

Brilliance Food Storage Containers, Set of 5

Amazon

$30 at Amazon

TakeAlongs 52-Piece Food Storage Containers

Amazon

$23 at Amazon

2-Cup Food Storage Containers, Set of 8

Amazon

$23 at Amazon

7-Cup Food Storage Container

Amazon

$5 at Amazon

Brilliance Pantry Airtight 7.8-Cup Food Storage Container

Amazon

$13 at Amazon

At the time of publishing the price was $14.



Read the original article on All Recipes.