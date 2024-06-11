RSU 21 teachers train to become certified dyslexia educators

KENNEBUNK, Maine — Seven teachers from RSU 21, along with one teacher from the New School in Kennebunk, are enrolled in a training program through the Portland Children’s Dyslexia Center.

The goal of the program is to empower educators to provide quality learning experiences for students who show characteristics of dyslexia. The training is free for all participants thanks to a generous $48,000 donation from the Arundel Masonic Lodge No. 76. RSU 21 covered the cost of books and other learning materials for the participants.

“I am beyond thankful to the Masons for their generosity in investing in this outstanding professional development opportunity for our dedicated educators," said Rachel Bratter, director of special services at RSU 21. "This rigorous and meaningful training will empower our teachers to provide individualized, targeted programming that directly addresses the unique needs of each student they serve. I'm in awe of their commitment to lifelong learning and serving the whole child.”

The teachers undergoing the training will earn graduate credits to become Orton-Gillingham certified, which uses a highly structured approach that breaks reading and spelling down into smaller skills involving letters and sounds and then builds those skills over time.

Arundel Lodge Treasurer Jonathan Rosen said it was important for his group to invest in a cause that would lead to measurable benefits for the community.

“It is one thing to write a check, but it’s another thing to actually move the ball,” Rosen said. “This is a program that has demonstrated success, and we are excited to partner with RSU 21 and the Portland Children’s Dyslexia Center in this effort.”

Each participant must complete 16 classes to become certified. Participants must also complete a practicum that includes supervised and guided practice with students who show characteristics of dyslexia.

The expected completion date for this cohort is December 2024.

