Here’s How the Royals Really Feel About Kate Middleton’s Family Debt Issue

As new reports emerge about the Middleton’s family debt, concerns are deepening over the impact their financial issues may have on their daughter as she continues to undergo her cancer treatment. But judging by Prince William’s response to Kate Middleton’s family business struggles, the royal family has got things under control.

Kate Middleton’s parents, Carole and Michael, are reportedly facing serious debt due to financial struggles with their business, The Party Pieces Company, which they founded in 1987. The party planning company went into administration in June 2023, owing creditors £2.6 million. According to a report by The Times of London on April 1, 2024, the Middletons have been unable to come up with the £260,000 insolvency firm costs for their struggling business.

Today's Top Deals

The Party Pieces Company was seemingly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, as the market for children’s parties declined sharply during the lockdowns. These financial issues only seem to add to the royal family’s current challenges, which include Kate’s recent cancer announcement following a planned abdominal surgery. The news followed King Charles III’s own cancer diagnosis, which was announced in February 2024. However, as both Kate and Charles continue their treatment, the royal family reportedly isn’t too concerned about the Middleton’s family debt.

“Between the king’s cancer battle and Kate’s cancer battle, the last thing they have on their minds is how much the Middletons owe their creditors,” royals book author Christopher Andersen told Us Weekly on April 4, 2024. “We have to keep in mind that Carole Middleton is focusing on helping her daughter cope with what is a devastating diagnosis. The future queen has always leaned very heavily on her mother for emotional support and encouragement, and never more so than now.”

While Andersen claims the royal family isn’t at all “embarrassed” by the Middleton’s failed business, the collapse of Party Pieces has been described as “devastating” for Carole and Michael Middleton. However, the parents, who are also parents to Pippa and James Middleton, are not seeking assistance from their children and hope to shield them from any unnecessary stress. “Carole is desperately trying to keep Catherine fully focused on her recovery,” a source previously told Us Weekly. “It’s a very worrying time for the family but they are not looking for any assistance from their children and don’t want them to worry.”

Andersen explained that the Middleton’s likely have things under control. “People shouldn’t make the mistake that the Middletons are broke, because they decidedly are not,” he shared. “Their business went belly-up because of things entirely out of their control, but that doesn’t mean they haven’t got substantial personal assets.”

For now, the royal family’s focus continues to be on Kate making a full recovery. Even Charles, who is currently undergoing his own treatment for cancer, appreciates how Kate’s family are stepping in to support her. “I think the King in particular appreciates how important a role Carole Middleton plays in keeping her daughter’s spirits up at this crucial time,” Andersen shared.

Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival by Omid Scobie

Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy's Fight for Survival

$25.60$32.0020% Off

Buy Now

Endgame, the explosive book from longtime royal journalist Omid Scobie and author of the international blockbuster Finding Freedom, is a penetrating investigation into the current state of the British monarchy—an unpopular king, a power-hungry heir to the throne, a queen willing to go to dangerous lengths to preserve her image, and a prince forced to start a new life after being betrayed by his own family.

Queen Elizabeth II’s death ruptured the already-fractured foundations of the House of Windsor—and dismantled the protective shield around it. With an institution long plagued by antiquated ideas around race, class and money, the monarchy and those who prop it up are now exposed and at odds with a rapidly modernizing world. Relying on his vast experience as a royal reporter and over a decade of conversations and interviews with current and former Palace staff, trusted friends of the royals and even the family members themselves, Scobie pulls back the curtain on an institution in turmoil to show what the monarchy must change in order to survive.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission from the sale.

Best of StyleCaster