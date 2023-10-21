Royal Ballet, Anemoi/The Cellist, ROH, review: powerful and poignant

Conditions weren’t ideal for the premiere of Anemoi, created by Royal Ballet First Soloist Valentino Zucchetti. His work was “a pandemic baby”: born into a turbulent 2021, some of his performers were forced to self-isolate and Zucchetti had to rejig his choreography moments before opening night. Happily, this revival – the opener of a gorgeous Royal Ballet double bill – has had a much smoother entry into the world, although it retains that thrill of energy unleashed after a long period of lockdown.

The title refers to the Ancient Greek gods of wind. It’s plotless but not entirely abstract, as Zucchetti cleverly marshalls his cast into patterns that suggest the effect of this blustery force. Dancers ripple like blades of grass or fan in and out in a wide arc, evoking the great sail of a ship. It’s aesthetically pleasing, from the fluid classical movement – which teasingly responds to the exquisitely played Rachmaninoff – to Simon Bennison’s divine lighting, which sees the sun gradually travel across a glowing backdrop, morning to night.

But the traditional elements are balanced with a vigorous sense of renewal. The piece specifically showcases up-and-coming company members: I was impressed by Taisuke Nakao and his explosive jumps, Leticia Dias’s pin-sharp fouettés, and the languid grace of Mariko Sasaki and Lukas B. Brændsrød as they float through Zucchetti’s intricate lifts. When you can dance, you can fly.

The instrument and Du Pré: The Cellist performed by the Royal Ballet - Alastair Muir

Cathy Marston’s 2020 The Cellist, which tells the story of the late Jacqueline du Pré, is much more narratively driven, and, of course, ends on a more sombre note. Marston begins with du Pré’s childhood and motors through her all-too-short life, packing in numerous characters – even if some, like her sister Hilary, are given very little to do. It’s unnecessary overcrowding.

But the decision to make the cello a distinct character (“the instrument”) is a genius one, and Marston seriously engages with the question of what it means to be a great musician. A luminous, fiercely expressive Lauren Cuthbertson is held aloft by Marcelino Sambé, just as du Pré is transported by her talent. But since that will always be her most passionate relationship, it isolates her too – even though she has crackling chemistry with Matthew Ball’s commanding Daniel Barenboim.

The final agonising sequence, in which Cuthbertson battles her loss of physical control, and her connection with a devastated Sambé is cruelly severed, is immensely powerful dance-drama. Hearing Elgar’s Cello Concerto (played with verve by Hetty Snell) both adds to this terrible poignancy and consoles us that du Pré lives on through her music. The art is eternal.

Until Nov 2. Tickets: 020 7304 4000; roh.org.uk

