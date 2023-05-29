More than 9,000 Amazon shoppers swear by this 'silent' table fan — save $50 'til midnight
Having a reliable indoor fan is a must on hot summer days but it comes with an unfortunate side effect: noise. Well, heads up: Amazon is running a one-day sale on the massively popular Rowenta silent table fan. Shoppers swear it's super quiet, so you can even run it at night without disturbing your sleep! Right now, it's an impressive $50 off. There are other Rowenta fans on sale today, but this is the deal you definitely don't want to miss.
Rowenta Turbo Silence Table Fan
The Rowenta table fan is not screwing around — and yes, it's quiet. How quiet, you ask? Try 35 decibels, which is on par with a whisper. Basically, you'll barely notice it's on.
The fan offers five speed settings, including a Turbo Boost for when you really need to cool off and a Silent Night mode so you won't be disturbed when you're snoozing. The fan comes with a remote, allowing you to flip through speeds while you're in bed or on the couch. There's even built-in storage on the fan to hold onto your remote, so you won't have to worry about losing it.
Plan to carry your fan from room to room? A top carrying handle makes it easy!
The Rowenta fan has an army of satisfied users. "Silent Night setting is so quiet you can’t hear it," said a happy customer. "Very quiet at any speed. Remote control works great."
A fellow satisfied shopper shared that "there's nothing to dislike about this fan. It's light, quiet, easy to move from room to room, looks great, puts out volumes of air and swivels at 180 degrees. This is the best fan that I have ever owned."
A fellow user calls the fan "exceptionally quiet," noting that it "puts out some air."
Interested in other fan models? These are on sale today, too:
Again, this sale is just for today. Grab a new — and quiet! — fan at a serious discount while you still can!
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.