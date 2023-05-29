More than 9,000 Amazon shoppers swear by this 'silent' table fan — save $50 'til midnight

Having a reliable indoor fan is a must on hot summer days but it comes with an unfortunate side effect: noise. Well, heads up: Amazon is running a one-day sale on the massively popular Rowenta silent table fan. Shoppers swear it's super quiet, so you can even run it at night without disturbing your sleep! Right now, it's an impressive $50 off. There are other Rowenta fans on sale today, but this is the deal you definitely don't want to miss.

Amazon Rowenta Turbo Silence Table Fan $70 $120 Save $50 This 18-inch fan is specially designed to have ultra quiet operation. It's portable and even has its own remote. Flip through five speeds and enjoy oscillation to make sure everyone stays cool. $70 at Amazon

The Rowenta table fan is not screwing around — and yes, it's quiet. How quiet, you ask? Try 35 decibels, which is on par with a whisper. Basically, you'll barely notice it's on.

The fan offers five speed settings, including a Turbo Boost for when you really need to cool off and a Silent Night mode so you won't be disturbed when you're snoozing. The fan comes with a remote, allowing you to flip through speeds while you're in bed or on the couch. There's even built-in storage on the fan to hold onto your remote, so you won't have to worry about losing it.

Plan to carry your fan from room to room? A top carrying handle makes it easy!

This fan is literally whisper-quiet. (Photo: Amazon)

The Rowenta fan has an army of satisfied users. "Silent Night setting is so quiet you can’t hear it," said a happy customer. "Very quiet at any speed. Remote control works great."

A fellow satisfied shopper shared that "there's nothing to dislike about this fan. It's light, quiet, easy to move from room to room, looks great, puts out volumes of air and swivels at 180 degrees. This is the best fan that I have ever owned."

A fellow user calls the fan "exceptionally quiet," noting that it "puts out some air."

Interested in other fan models? These are on sale today, too:

Amazon Rowenta Turbo Silence Standing Floor Fan $102 $160 Save $58 This oscillating floor fan is 53 inches high, so no tabletop needed. It features a remote that works up to 23 feet and five speeds you can flip through. It also looks sleek. $102 at Amazon

Amazon Rowenta Turbo Silence Table Fan $53 $90 Save $37 Enjoy 12-inch blades and four speeds with this whisper-quiet fan. Control all the action with a manual turn dial. $53 at Amazon

Amazon Rowenta Turbo Silence Standing Floor Fan $97 $121 Save $24 This chic fan has a goes-with-everything white exterior and stands 53 inches high. It oscillates and has five speeds, along with a remote that works up to 23 feet away. $97 at Amazon

