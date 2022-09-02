'Proved my wife was 100% not at fault': This best-selling dash cam is $24 off at Amazon — today only

Hindsight is 20/20 and when you’re looking back, you don’t get a much clearer picture than with a dash cam. It’s a little extra peace of mind when you hit the road — and right now you can get the top-rated Rove R2-4K Dash Cam on Amazon $24 off the regular price. But you better act fast — the deal is only good until midnight!

Amazon Rove R2-4K Dash Cam $96 $120 Save $24 $96 at Amazon This dash cam has built in WiFi and records everything that's happening from your car for the just-in-case.

If you’ve ever been in a car accident, you know just how much an added set of electronic eyes can help. With the Rove R2-4K Dash Cam, recordings of your drive are instantly beamed to your iOS and android devices.

The Rove R2-4K Dash Cam is super easy to set up and you get a choice of how to mount it: it comes with a suction mount and a sticky mount. It also comes with a USB power cable and USB data cable for easy connection in your car.

Get a clear picture of the road. (Photo: Amazon)

Once you have the dash cam connected and set up with the app, you can use the built-in GPS to record your driving location and speed. You can then see where you’ve been and you’re going with Google Maps.

This cam also has a parking mode with motion sensors for a additional security. And if you’re driving at night, you can rely on its night vision technology enhanced by the SONY IMX335 to give you clear images.

The Rove R2-4K Dash Cam has a legion of fans that can't say enough good things about this gadget.

“My wife was involved in a serious auto accident,” wrote one dash cam fan. “The van had almost $4k in damage. This camera proved my wife was 100% not at fault. Nobody took it seriously until she pointed at her camera. Everyone changed their attitude, the cop, the other party and even his supervisor who arrived.”

"Thought to myself that I'd never need a dash cam," wrote another impressed customer. “Thought I wasted my money…[a] few months later I was involved in a hit and run. Completely totaled my truck, but luckily I had this amazing dash cam that caught everything. Was able to get an insurance payout. Definitely worth the money!"

“For me it does exactly what I need it for,” wrote a happy shopper. “Clear clean videos when I travel on the road. When I need to view the footage [I] pop the card out and watch on [the] computer. Perfect.”

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

