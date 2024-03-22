Round 2: Vote for best Bacon Egg and Cheese in Westchester, Putnam counties

BEnC. BEC. BOBO. LMGABECSPK.

If you know, you know.

The Bacon, Egg and Cheese sandwich is a New York staple that has found fame across state lines. It's a lifestyle, a commitment, a phrase in which the four words blend together into a sizzling single-syllable for many (if you say it fast enough). You may not even need to ask when you get to the counter, your guy's (everyone has a guy) got you already, they're handing you your paper bag stuffed with the piping hot sandwich wrapped in foil and you're out the door and on your way to work (or working from home).

Maybe you top yours with hashbrowns (a la BOBO), or the traditional trinity of Salt, Pepper and Ketchup (SPK of course). You may opt for a classic kaiser roll or a comforting bagel. However you like it, the BEnC is your go-to. It's timeless; the BEnC never had to have a come back— it never left.

Enough breakfast poetry, we have a question for you. And it's a tough one.

Lohud's Big Cheese: Bacon Egg and Cheese 'King' talks his perfect sandwich order

Round 2 of Lohud's Big Cheese: Battle of the Bacon Egg and Cheese continues Friday, March 22 with more Westchester and Putnam County eateries going head to head for the "Dineable 9".

Who makes Lower Hudson Valley's best Bacon Egg and Cheese?

The Madness continues this March as we break out our "Dineable 9" bracket.

I've said it before and I'll say it again: yes, a traditional bracket comes in multiples of four, but sometimes, things just don't fit the mold. And our area is a prime example.

We are now down to 6 Westchester and 3 Putnam BEnC makers in this round, and the finals against Rockland County will be here before we know it. Be sure to vote for your favorite!

This list was determined thanks to Lohud Food writer Jeanne Muchnick's expert recommendations, painstaking online research and newsroom feedback.

Considering this is New York, we are very, very likely to have missed your favorite BEnC spot, and for that we are sorry. Send us your favorite places by emailing afontones@lohud.com. We are also looking for readers to tell us how they order their BEnC sandwiches. Let us know and you could appear in our next Big Cheese story.

Prices listed for each BEnC are subject to change.

Westchester and Putnam: Here's your Dineable 9 Bacon Egg and Cheese battle

Polls for the Dineable 9 round of Lohud's Big Cheese will close at noon on Wednesday, March 27. Results will post the next day. Read on to vote!

Westchester County

Legacy Battle: Rocky's vs. Rooster's

Rocky's is celebrating it's 60th year of serving the people of Millwood and beyond 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The deli, located at 235 Saw Mill River Rd, Millwood, serves up a classic BEnC all year round, even on holidays. Rooster's Market (48 Gedney Way, White Plains) was founded in 1998 and is now owned by Willy Ryan, who started working at Rooster's as a stock boy in 2005. Fans of each location are loyal to their BEnC sandwich. Are you one of them? Vote below:

The Westchester Custom: Croton Mini Deli vs. Lange's

This tricky matchup is a battle for a customizable BEnC at a competitive price. Both Croton Mini Deli (10 Maple Street, Croton on Hudson) and Lange's (94 Pondfield Road, Bronxville) allow you to customize your perfect BEnC with prices starting at below $5, according to their websites. This choice is tough, and it's all yours. Vote below:

County Classic: Somers Super Deli vs. Greene County Deli

There's a lot to love about both Somers Super Deli (Lovell St, Lincolndale) and Greene County Deli (44 Beekman Ave, Sleepy Hollow). Somers Super is family owned, and keeps things classic in their full-service Italian deli. Greene County Deli's history in the area runs deep, as they've been serving the Sleepy Hollow area since 1963. Which classic deli do you prefer? Vote below:

Putnam County

Putnam's Triangle: Route 6 Deli vs. JV Bagels vs. North Brewster Deli

Yep that's right, we are giving you the love triangle you never expected. It's up to you to decide between these three popular eateries in Putnam: Route 6 Deli (1100 US-6, Mahopac), JV Bagels (2505 Carmel Ave, Brewster) and North Brewster Deli (278 N. Brewster Rd. Brewster). Let your conscience be your guide. Winner takes all for Putnam County, and will go on to face off against a Westchester winner for a chance to move on to the Big Cheese finale.

Thank you for voting for your favorite BEnC makers in the Dineable 9 Round!

Results will post on Thursday, March 28. Stay tuned for the next round of Lohud's Big Cheese: Battle of the Bacon Egg and Cheese Sandwich, which begins Friday, March 29. And don't forget to give Rockland BEnCs some love! See the Rockland bracket here.

Ashley C. Fontones is the Emerging Audiences Editor at The Journal News/lohud.com. Have an idea for a poll or a story? Send ideas to afontones@lohud.com.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Round 2: Vote for your fave Bacon Egg & Cheese in Westchester, Putnam