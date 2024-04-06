Rough Edge EDC: Budget quest to quench craving for new gear

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — It is always a good thing when you get something in the mail and it’s not a bill, an ad or a political flyer.

This past week, I got two packages delivered to Casa Not So Grande, containing three knives to add to my collection.

The most I paid for any of them was about $18. So I have definitely been on a quest for some budget steel to add to my EDC.

The first package arrived on Tuesday. I saw the notification in my email that the package had been delivered partway through the day. For the rest of my shift, I was looking forward to getting home and opening it up.

This one contained a budget version of a Sod Buster, which is the proprietary name for a popular farmer’s or work knife made by U.S. knife company Case. My new knife came from Ocoee River Cutlery (a company affiliated with Frost Cutlery) and is called a Dirt Buster Jr.

Photos by Dave Burge/KTSM

I paid $18 for it compared to the $60 or $70 I would have paid for a Case.

The blade is beautiful but its action came out of the box a little stiff. The rust-colored bone handles also have a rough spot near that shield that will have to be smoothed out. So I have some work to do to turn this into something that can be carried and used for EDC.

My friend over at J.O. Ventures Outdoors gave me some handy advice on how to improve the action and snap of the blade. He told me to use on old toothbrush and clean out the pivot area with some dish soap and water.

It definitely loosened up the blade while also giving it some snap when it opens and closes.

I will have to work on smoothing out the handle as my next project. But so far, so good.

I think I got a pretty cool little knife for less than $20.

The second package came on Friday and contained two Rough Rider knives, the house brand for Smoky Mountain Knife Works, which bills itself as the world’s largest knife store.

This particular package had a Barlow and a trapper with the Desert Fox motif. It matches a hunting knife I got earlier this year with the same colors, shield pattern and motif.

The Desert Fox features black and orange micarta handles that give it a “reverse tiger” look.

The Barlow pattern, which dates back to the days of George Washington, has its distinctive metal bolster and two blades — a clip point and a smaller pen knife. The action is a little tight and this one will probably need to get a similar treatment that I gave my Dirt Buster — a soaking in soapy water and then cleaning out the pivot with an old toothbrush.

The second knife is a trapper, which comes with a clip point (much bigger than the Barlow’s) and a spey blade. Just so you know: A spey blade was originally used by cowboys and ranchers to castrate cattle. But this blade features a rounded belly and blunted tip. Spey blades, in many ways, are a great everyday carry for tasks around the home, yard or even office.

The two knives from Smoky Mountain Knife Works came out to $33 and change including both tax and shipping. Definitely in line with my budget mission.

