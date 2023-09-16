It's Been A Rough Couple Of Days, So Please Enjoy These Signs That Made Me Laugh So Hard, Milk Actually Dribbled From My Nose

—u/Bubble_Babe_0o0o0o

The sign says: "We honestly don't really know what these are. They make a funny noise and are good for killing 5 minutes, but other than that we're at a loss. We didn't even order them. We receive a package of them every other month with no return address. We contacted the postal service and they have no record of these packages ever being shipped. Please buy them. We want them gone. We don't know what's going on. We have thousands of them. Help."