How to Rotate Your Screen in Windows 11

Tim Fisher
·3 min read
0

Display settings changes the screen orientation. Or you can install an app so you can do it from your keyboard



What to Know

  • Right-click the desktop and select Display settings. Choose the monitor you want to rotate.

  • Next, open the menu next to Display orientation. Pick a screen orientation (e.g., Portrait). Select Keep changes.

  • Install the Screen Rotate app if you want to rotate the screen using keyboard shortcuts.



This article explains how to change the screen orientation in Windows 11.

How to Rotate Your Screen in Windows 11

Open the built-in display settings to change the screen orientation.

Right-click the desktop and choose Display settings.

Alternatively, open Settings (Win + i) and go to System > Display.

Select the monitor you want to rotate, if you have more than one.

Scroll down to the Scale & layout section.

Select the menu next to Display orientation, and choose Landscape or Portrait to pick an orientation. To flip the screen in those positions, your options are Landscape (flipped) and Portrait (flipped).

Choose Keep changes on the prompt to rotate your screen.

Which Screen Orientation to Pick

Here's what those four options will do and why you might pick one over another:

  • Landscape is the default horizontal position for monitors. Keep this orientation if you have no reason to rotate your screen.

  • Portrait changes the screen orientation up and down. Using a monitor in portrait mode is ideal if your workspace doesn't support landscape mode or if you need to see more of a document, photo, etc.

  • Landscape (flipped) and Portrait (flipped) are the same as the other orientation options, but everything is flipped upside down. One use case for this is if you're hanging your monitor from the ceiling.



Tip:

If you don't want to change the display but just a video you are watching, you can rotate just the video.



Keyboard Shortcuts to Rotate the Screen

The shortcut to rotate or flip the screen in Windows involves the Ctrl, Alt, and arrow keys. For example, Ctrl+Alt+Up returns the screen to the default landscape orientation. Unfortunately, this only works when you rotate the screen in Windows 10.

If you want to enable keyboard shortcuts to rotate the screen in Windows 11, there are third-party programs that can get the job done. One that I like is called Screen Rotate.

Below are the shortcut keys to rotate the screen with this program. You can change these from the settings.

  • Ctrl+Alt+R rotates the screen. Keep pressing it to cycle through all the options.

  • Ctrl+Alt+W returns the orientation to the default landscape mode.

  • Ctrl+Alt+A inverts left.

  • Ctrl+Alt+S inverts down.

  • Ctrl+Alt+D inverts right.

How to Rotate a 2-in-1 Laptop

If your laptop also functions as a tablet, you should be able to rotate the whole computer to switch between using the portrait or landscape display. If that doesn't work, the software Rotation lock is probably engaged, preventing the screen from rotating.

To fix this, open Quick Settings by tapping the volume or battery icon on the taskbar (by the clock). If the Rotation lock is highlighted, it's turned on, and your screen won't rotate—tap to disable it.



Tip:

If you don't see this option in Quick Settings, select the pencil icon and go to Add > Rotation lock > Done.



How to Add a Second Monitor in Windows

Read the original article on Lifewire.

Recommended Stories

  • The best smart displays you can buy

    Smart displays are the second-wave devices born out of the success of the Amazon Echo, Google Home and others. Amazon and Google dominate this space, but the decision of which smart speaker to buy isn't as simple as choosing between the two tech giants. Here's what you need to know before buying a smart display, plus the best ones you can get now.

  • An experimental rice-sized implant monitors how drugs affect tumors

    Researchers have developed a rice-sized implant hat can test the effects of drugs on a patient’s brain tumor in real-time during surgery. Experts at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston designed the device specifically to help test treatments in patients with brain cancers or gliomas, a type of tumor that originates in the brain or spinal cord.

  • SoundCloud's TikTok-styled discovery feed is rolling out to everyone

    While artists can select 30-second highlights from their tracks, SoundCloud relies on Musiio's AI — a startup it acquired in 2022 for an upgraded music discovery experience — to pick the best 30 seconds from a song automatically. The new discovery feed UI also has handy shortcut buttons to add a song to a playlist or library and to like a track so it shows up in "Liked tracks" later. Users can still access the old-styled following feed through the "Following" tab on top of their screens to look at tracks published by artists they follow.

  • Best Tablets of 2023

    Apple, Amazon, Acer and more: Find the screen machine that's perfect for your needs.

  • Creator shares safety phone tip for women: ‘For your safety you cannot just dismiss him’

    "At the end of the day, prevention is better and safety is better." The post Creator shares safety phone tip for women: ‘For your safety you cannot just dismiss him’ appeared first on In The Know.

  • Apple fixes zero-day bugs used to plant Pegasus spyware

    Apple released security updates on Thursday that patch two zero-day exploits — meaning hacking techniques that were unknown at the time Apple found out about them — used against a member of a civil society organization in Washington D.C., according to the researchers who found the vulnerabilities. Citizen Lab, an internet watchdog group that investigates government malware, published a short blog post explaining that last week they found a zero-click vulnerability — meaning that the hackers’ target doesn’t have to tap or click anything, such as an attachment — used to target victims with malware. The researchers said the vulnerability was used as part of an exploit chain designed to deliver NSO Group’s malware, known as Pegasus.

  • Snapchat is trying to make it harder for teens to connect with strangers

    Snapchat is adding new features meant to discourage teens from interacting with strangers on its app.

  • My dermatologist gets her entire dry skin routine from Amazon — shop her top moisturizing picks

    Honestly, I'd put my derm down as my emergency contact if she'd let me.

  • What is the ‘marriage language’ TikTok trend that couples keep posting?

    The hashtag #MarriageLanguage has more than 72.3 billion views — and counting.

  • TikTok is shocked to discover car doors have drainage holes: ‘This is crazy’

    After Hurricane Hilary filled his car doors with water, this TikToker was thrilled to learn there was an easy way to drain them.