This No. 1 bestselling projector turns your room into a starry sky — it's on sale for $36
amazonhomeimprovementRemember when you wanted to have your bedroom ceiling look like a night sky, and you'd have to stick glow-in-the-dark stars up there one by one? Well, that tedious activity is so very, very passé thanks to a machine that can project all kinds of celestial scenes above your head — without needing a ladder. There's even an option to add white noise, making it perfect for lulling you to sleep. And right now this wondrous device is on sale at Amazon — for only $36 with an on-page coupon.
Rossetta Star Projector
This star projector is a 3-in-1 aurora projector, Bluetooth speaker and white noise machine. It projects a northern lights effect with 16 colors and lively star lights skies to create a relaxing atmosphere with soothing music. Make sure to click the on-page coupon to get the sale price.
This little beaut has over 4,700 five-star reviews on Amazon, like one that calls it "perfect for bedroom, media room, or home theater." This uncle put it to work in his nieces' bedroom, saying they "love this thing since they are afraid of the dark" and adds that the sounds even help put him to sleep just as well as it does the girls.
This shopper was a little mixed with her feelings, but still enjoyed the experience overall: "The colors and color combination choices are just gorgeous.... The wafting flow of the aurora lights is relaxing and very close to nature. I really like the sound features; I myself prefer the flowing creek sound.... Haha I think this little compact portable light-and-sound machine is perfect for my needs."
The consensus? Customers say that the Rossetta Star Projector is even better than expected. Shares another: "I bought It for my daughter as a night-light but I ended up using it in my room. So many cool colors and functions." And we'd agree — it's one of those things you didn't know you needed until you use it, and then you can't live without it!
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
