'Saved me energy and my back': Roomba vacuums and mops are up to 40% off

Roombas are on sale! Let someone (er, something) else clean your floors for a change. (Photo: Amazon)

There's nothing like having a nice, clean home to come back to after a long day. Especially when there's a Roomba handling the cleaning for you. Wait, what? That's right — Roombas are on super sale right now, and you can snag one for yourself or as a gift for someone else for up to 40% off. Best of all, there's still time to get them before Father's Day for all of you last-minute shoppers out there (and don't worry, I count myself among your number).

Amazon iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum $179 $275 Save $96 This No. 1 bestseller has over 12,000 five-star fans, so you know it sucks — in a good way. $179 at Amazon

A robot vacuum saves a tremendous amount of time, and while they aren't ideal for deep-cleaning, it's incredibly nice to have a clean floor with next to no crumbs underfoot. If you're just beginning your robovac journey, this highly rated iRobot Roomba 694 is a great one to start with. Its 3-stage cleaning system picks up dust, dirt and debris from both carpets and hard flooring, and has sensors to keep it from falling down stairs or bumping into furniture. Plus, you can schedule cleanings via the iRobot Home app, and it'll run for up to 90 minutes before automatically returning to its charging dock.

"I can't imagine my life without this Roomba," wrote an impressed shopper. "If you have a dog that sheds nonstop and floors with a constant layer of dog hair, look no further ... I went from vacuuming for 2-3 hours a week to fully letting my Roomba do the job and taking back my free time. We use the Roomba every day and our floors have never looked better."

Amazon iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum $378 $550 Save $172 Think of this nifty device like a personal maid. It learns the layout of your home for more efficient cleaning, and will automatically empty itself when it's done. You only need to get rid of the dust bag every 60 days or so. $378 at Amazon

What's better than having a robot vacuum? Having one that empties itself, of course! The iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO automatically dumps into the clean base at the end of every vacuuming session, and even pauses mid-clean if it fills up. It also has a special brush that makes it ideal for cleaning up pet hair.

"Having a husband who tracks in dirt from work boots and a Australian shepherd/lab who sheds and tracks in dirt from the yard, this thing is a lifesaver," raved a happy reviewer. "I have it set to run every morning after we leave for the day. It self-charges and empties into the canister. Being pregnant, this has saved me energy and my back. Totally recommend. It gets all the dirt and dog hair up great."

Amazon iRobot Braava Jet M6 Ultimate Robot Mop $299 $450 Save $151 What's better than a robot vacuum? A robot mop, of course — especially when it can sync to the vacuum and automatically mop the floor when the vacuuming is done. $299 at Amazon

Like a robot vacuum, the Braava Jet M6 learns the layout of your home (or your kitchen, if most of the home is carpeted) and determines the most efficient way to clean it. It sprays water out a small hole in the front of the device and then moves forward, allowing the cleaning mechanism on bottom to scrub the floor. Don't worry about the rest of the floors, either. It has sensors that detect when it's near carpet or even a kitchen mat and will move over or around it without spraying.

"We have a large open kitchen/dining/living room area with hardwood floors," shared one shopper. "We also have good-sized adjoining bath/shower/tub/toilet areas with tile floors. iRobot cleans both equally well, removing more grit from our tiles than we ever would have dreamed existed. Our hardwood shines. iRobot now seems as necessary as our stove or coffee maker — and much more interesting to observe in action."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:

Auto

Meguiar’s Deep Crystal Car Wash $4 $14 Save $9 See at Amazon

Suuson Phone Holder for Car $13 $20 Save $6 with coupon See at Amazon

Fbb Phone Mount for Car $12 $40 Save $28 with coupon See at Amazon

iOttie Easy One Touch 5 Air Vent and Flush Mount Combo $20 $25 Save $5 See at Amazon

Pulidiki Cleaning Gel for Car $6 $13 Save $7 See at Amazon

VacLife Tire Inflator Portable Air Compressor $26 $45 Save $19 with coupon See at Amazon

Vacuums

Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $100 $500 Save $400 with coupon See at Amazon

Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $110 $450 Save $340 with coupon See at Amazon

Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $110 $400 Save $290 with coupon See at Amazon

Shark VM252 VacMop Pro Cordless Hard Floor Vacuum Mop $80 $100 Save $20 See at Amazon

Black+Decker Bagless Canister Multi-Cyclonic Vacuum Cleaner $120 $230 Save $110 See at Amazon

Orfeld Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $120 $210 Save $90 with coupon See at Amazon

Kitchen

Cuisinart Advantage Color Collection 12-Piece Knife Set $25 $65 Save $40 See at Amazon

Amazon Basics 3-Piece Non-Stick Frying Pan Set - 8 Inch $27 $36 Save $9 See at Amazon

Kitchellence 3-Stage Knife Sharpener $12 $30 Save $18 See at Amazon

Henckels Solution Razor-Sharp 7-pc Knife Set $80 $140 Save $60 See at Amazon

Margaritaville Key West Frozen Concoction Maker $188 $400 Save $212 See at Amazon

Alpha Grillers Instant Read Meat Thermometer $16 $20 Save $4 See at Amazon

Home

Titanker Shower Curtain Hooks $7 $17 Save $10 See at Amazon

Sealegend 2-Piece Dryer-Vent Cleaner Kit $9 $20 Save $11 with coupon See at Amazon

KopBeau OscillatingTower Fan $83 $100 Save $17 See at Amazon

Caravan Canopy Sports Infinity Zero Gravity Chair (2-Pack) $102 $200 Save $98 See at Amazon