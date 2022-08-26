Clean up with early Labor Day deals on Roomba robot vacs — and score a free Echo Dot

Know what's really artificial intelligence? Thinking you should continue to go through life vacuuming your own floors! (Photos: Amazon)

With fall on the horizon, you may be thinking about all the time you'll spend inside. Maybe it's time, then to turn over a new leaf (har) in your housecleaning regimen. More to the point: You don't need to do all of the cleaning yourself. If you've been mulling what life would be like with a robot vacuum to do the floors without you lifting a finger, there's never been a better time to take the plunge. Amazon's got an array of models from iRobot, the premiere robot vac manufacturer, on sale now at markdowns of up to 37%. No matter your budget, no matter how few or many bells and whistles you prefer, there's one with your name on it just waiting to be added to your virtual cart. Here are our faves, in ascending (but still low) cost.

"I will never go back to life without a Roomba," said one over-the-moon shopper. "It has saved us so much time and is super easy to use. I usually empty it after two runs through the house and it sweeps the floors better than we ever could with the broom."

"A cat and a dog leave a lot behind," a five-star fan testified. "This was super easy to set up, mapped out the area to clean and picks up all the hair. I come home to clean floors. I can leave chairs pulled in or out and it works around them. Love this!"

iRobot iRobot Roomba i4+ EVO (4552) Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal $513 $650 Save $137 $513 at Amazon Talk about "set it and forget it"! The 4552 self-empties into its matching bin, which will not need emptying for up to six months. Half a year! It's also got a battery that's 20% more powerful than its predecessor, the i3.

"The machine itself is the perfect size to go under beds, chairs, and couches but strong enough to capture even the tiniest granule of dirt," reports this raving reviewer. "The docking station is a game-changer and increases the automation and 'hands-off' nature of the product."

"I have left my PlayStation controller on the ground and Alfred (that's right; I'm Batman) sees it every time," said a comic-ally happy consumer. "The app is easy to use and you don’t have to empty the bag till it’s full, which should last you quite a while."

iRobot iRobot Roomba s9+ (9550) Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal $797 $1,000 Save $203 $797 at Amazon If your taste — and budget — runs more top-of-the-line, the 9550 is for you. With 40 times the suction power of Roomba's 600 series, this robovac is a beast that'll leave your floors beauteous.

We'll let this satisfied shopper flesh out some detes: "The S9 has a variable speed vacuum power, so on hardwood floors it will run at a lower power. However, once it moves to carpet or a rug the vacuum power ramps up to get a deep clean. You can also adjust the power in the app to give you the power you want."

Okay, with this selection of awesome Roomba deals, you've officially run out of excuses not to have a robovac. And if none of these models make you happy, you can see the full sale here. So get clicking while supplies last....

