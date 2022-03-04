Get a jump on spring cleaning with this Roomba — now 40 percent off at Amazon
We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
Who doesn't want cleaner floors? Who'd rather drag or push a heavy vacuum all over the house than have an ingenious robot do it for them? We think you know the answer — no one! Here's something else ingenious: The Roomba 692 is now $120 off at Amazon, just in time for you to start freshening up your abode after a winter spent in hibernation.
What makes the Roomba 692 so special? It learns your cleaning habits and can create a personalized cleaning schedule just for you and your space. It's even compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant — just instruct your smart-home assistant to start your weekly (or daily) clean, and the Roomba will get right to work.
It's not only brains, though. It also packs plenty of brawn. It can easily suck up dust, debris, pet hair and whatever else it finds on your floors. It does that by loosening embedded dirt from your wood or carpeted floors and sucking them up. It even has an edge sweeping brush that makes short work of corners and other nooks and crannies.
This app-compatible robot is packed with smart sensors that help it detect what's in its path, so it can circle around furniture, decor and even your pet's water bowl. Plus, it knows to avoid stairs!
As for battery life? It can clean for up to 90 minutes before heading back to its dock to recharge. Got a loved one who hates vacuuming? Maybe they've got a birthday coming up? They're going to love this ridiculously smart sucker.
"This product is revolutionary!" one of over 52,000 five-star shoppers shared. "I wanted one since it first came to the market, but they are not cheap, and I was not wholly convinced they could work. Well, I was wrong...The robot follows a pattern, and I would recommend using it every day for better results. I love that it can sense when there is a concentration of dirt, and it stops there to make sure it is all clean."
Another added: "This little machine is very powerful and saves me so much time. I have such a floor area and didn't want to spend all day sweeping. It really does the job."
"I love this thing!" a third noted. "It really is like magic. Literally, my husband and I were talking about how we need to sweep our floors every day/every other day but how we both hate it. Almost our entire house is tile and hardwood and I'm pretty much over it! Not even a week later I got this! I run it every day!! You set up a schedule and never think about it again!"
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
Looking for more great Amazon deals? Check these out:
TV deals:
Hisense 55-inch Class H8 Quantum Series Android 4K Smart TV, $599 (was $730), amazon.com
Insignia 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart Full HD Fire TV, $140 (was $190), amazon.com
Amazon Fire TV 55-inch 4-Series 4K Smart TV, $350 (was $520), amazon.com
Hisense 43-inch Class R6090G Roku 4K Smart TV, $280 (was $400), amazon.com
Vizio 70-inch M7 Series Premium 4K Smart TV, $800 (was $1,100), amazon.com
Headphone, earbud, smartwatch and tablet deals:
Beats Studio3, $200 (was $350), amazon.com
Apple AirPods 2nd Gen, $119 (was $160), amazon.com
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Factory Unlocked Android Cell Phone, $600 (was $700), amazon.com
Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds, $200 (was $250), amazon.com
Motorola One 5G Ace, $300 (was $400), amazon.com
Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch, $225 (was $300), amazon.com
Smart home:
Blink Outdoor + Blink Mini, $110 (was $135), amazon.com
Bissell air320 Smart Air Purifier, $250 (was $340), amazon.com
Google Nest Thermostat, $100 (was $130), amazon.com
Charging Station for Multiple Devices, $15 (was $26), amazon.com
Facebook Portal, $75 (was $179), amazon.com
Video game deals:
Minecraft Dungeons Hero Edition for Xbox One, $20 (was $30), amazon.com
NBA 2K22 75th Anniversary Edition for PlayStation 4, $50 (was $100), amazon.com
Far Cry 6 Standard Edition for PlayStation 5, $28 (was $60), amazon.com
Razer Kraken X Ultralight Gaming Headset, $30 (was $50), amazon.com
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla PlayStation 4 Standard Edition, $20 (was $60), amazon.com
Razer DeathAdder Essential Gaming Mouse, $27 (was $50), amazon.com
Vacuum deals:
Dreametech H11 Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner, $360 with on-page coupon (was $450), amazon.com
eufy by Anker RoboVac G30 Robot Vacuum, $230 (was $320), amazon.com
Dirt Devil Endura Reach Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $60 (was $75), amazon.com
OKP Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $113 with on-page coupon (was $300), amazon.com
eufy by Anker HomeVac S11 Lite Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $140 (was $200), amazon.com
Fashion deals:
Anne Klein Women's Gold-Tone and Tortoise Brown Resin Bracelet Watch, $33 (was $35), amazon.com
Levi's Women's Classic Bootcut Jeans, starting at $34 (was $70), amazon.com
Soda Glove Ankle Boot, starting at $40 (was $90), amazon.com
Omoone Women's Lounge Plaid Long Shirt Jacket, $45 (was $67.50), amazon.com
Satina leggings, $15 (was $20), amazon.com
Kitchen deals:
Anova Culinary AN500-US00 Sous Vide Precision Cooker, $149 (was $199), amazon.com
Ultrean 8-quart Air Fryer, $85 with on-page coupon (was $130), amazon.com
Crock-Pot Slow Cooker, $120 (was $160), amazon.com
NuWave Air Fryer Brio 8-quart 6-in-1 with Touch Screen and Temperature Probe, $130 (was $200), amazon.com
Bodum 11571-109 Pour Over Coffee Maker with Permanent Filter, $20 (was $27.50), amazon.com
Beauty deals:
AuraGlow Teeth Whitening Kit, $43 with on-page coupon (was $60), amazon.com
Venus Visage Teeth Whitening Pen 2-pack, $17 with on-page coupon (was $27), amazon.com
Booty Wipes for Men, $23 (was $30), amazon.com
Schick Multipurpose Exfoliating Dermaplaning Tool 3-pack, $5 (was $6), amazon.com
Bedding deals:
Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, $30 for Queen with on-page coupon (was $50), amazon.com
Mellanni Queen Sheets, $37 (was $51), amazon.com
Madison Park Tufted Chenille Cotton Comforter All Season King Bedding Set, $97 (was $160), amazon.com
Kasentex King Coverlet Blanket Set, $70 (was $112), amazon.com
Health and Wellness
femometer Touchless Thermometer, $19 with on-page coupon (was $30), amazon.com
Medical Grade Clinical F-Doc Forehead Thermometer, $42.50 with on-page coupon (was $83), amazon.com
Yotu KN95 Face Mask Black, 30 pieces, $9 (was $50), amazon.com
iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer, $20 (was $55), amazon.com
Sports & Outdoors
Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell, $119 (was $199), amazon.com
Pine Tree Tools Bamboo Gardening Gloves, $10 (was $14), amazon.com
Sunny Health & Fitness Magnetic Rowing Machine Rower, $249 (was $400), amazon.com
Jeekee Recumbent Exercise Bike, $275 with on-page coupon (was $370), amazon.com
ropoda Giant Wooden Yard Dice Set, $34 (was $50), amazon.com
Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.
Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.