Get a jump on spring cleaning with this Roomba — now 40 percent off at Amazon

Who doesn't want cleaner floors? Who'd rather drag or push a heavy vacuum all over the house than have an ingenious robot do it for them? We think you know the answer — no one! Here's something else ingenious: The Roomba 692 is now $120 off at Amazon, just in time for you to start freshening up your abode after a winter spent in hibernation.

What makes the Roomba 692 so special? It learns your cleaning habits and can create a personalized cleaning schedule just for you and your space. It's even compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant — just instruct your smart-home assistant to start your weekly (or daily) clean, and the Roomba will get right to work.

It's not only brains, though. It also packs plenty of brawn. It can easily suck up dust, debris, pet hair and whatever else it finds on your floors. It does that by loosening embedded dirt from your wood or carpeted floors and sucking them up. It even has an edge sweeping brush that makes short work of corners and other nooks and crannies.

This app-compatible robot is packed with smart sensors that help it detect what's in its path, so it can circle around furniture, decor and even your pet's water bowl. Plus, it knows to avoid stairs!

As for battery life? It can clean for up to 90 minutes before heading back to its dock to recharge. Got a loved one who hates vacuuming? Maybe they've got a birthday coming up? They're going to love this ridiculously smart sucker.

"This product is revolutionary!" one of over 52,000 five-star shoppers shared. "I wanted one since it first came to the market, but they are not cheap, and I was not wholly convinced they could work. Well, I was wrong...The robot follows a pattern, and I would recommend using it every day for better results. I love that it can sense when there is a concentration of dirt, and it stops there to make sure it is all clean."

Another added: "This little machine is very powerful and saves me so much time. I have such a floor area and didn't want to spend all day sweeping. It really does the job."

"I love this thing!" a third noted. "It really is like magic. Literally, my husband and I were talking about how we need to sweep our floors every day/every other day but how we both hate it. Almost our entire house is tile and hardwood and I'm pretty much over it! Not even a week later I got this! I run it every day!! You set up a schedule and never think about it again!"

