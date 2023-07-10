'Time-saving cleaning': This popular iRobot Roomba is $250 off at Amazon — save 40%

If keeping your home in tip-top shape is a priority, a robot vacuum can help you do it without breaking a sweat. And you don't have to break the bank either, because one of the best-known brands ones out there has a self-emptying model on sale right now at Amazon, ahead of Prime Day: Snag the iRobot Roomba i4+ EVO for a whopping $250 off. This baby lets you say goodbye to tracked-in dirt, pet fur and all the other unpleasantness that might plague your floors before you even see it. Awesome.

Amazon iRobot Roomba i4+ EVO $350 $600 Save $250 This vacuum is just about hands-free thanks to automatic dirt disposal with a canister that can store up to 60 days' worth of gunk! $350 at Amazon

Robot vacuums are the perfect foray into the world of futuristic luxuries you thought you’d never have. While self-driving cars and space travel are still reserved for the Jetsons and the one percent, it’s time for the rest of us to indulge a little, too. And doesn’t indulgence feel so much better when it’s not actually that indulgent? This iRobot Roomba i4+ EVO is one of the best.

Cleaner floors are in your future with this iRobot Roomba. (Photo: Amazon)

This top-rated Roomba is extra-slim at 3.6 inches and quieter than an upright vacuum. Since it’s so slim, it gets all those hard-to-reach spots under couches and dressers without having to wait for you to move around all your furniture. It also has laser sensors to avoid getting stuck on carpets, bumping into walls or falling down stairs.

You can even set a schedule for your Roomba to clean when you’re not around, or just ask Alexa or Google to do it. The vacuum will return to its dock to charge as needed and get back to finishing the job once it's powered up. Crazy smart, it learns your house with a mapping system, so if you spill something in the kitchen and need to run out, just use your phone or Alexa device to tell it where to clean. It’s perfect for pets and gets better as time goes on, even suggesting an extra clean when, say, your local pollen count is high, or during pet shedding season.

And, of course, it empties itself — a huge perk for when you're out and about, or just can't be bothered to babysit your vacuum.

Plenty of Amazon shoppers swear by this vac. "We've got two dogs and this keeps up easily," said a five-star fan. "Easy to set-up and app makes it seamless."

A fellow happy customer said this vacuum allows for "time-saving cleaning." They added, "I love that I don't have to pick it up and empty it every day! I can set it to run any time and pick the areas that it vacuums! Worth every penny!"

Amazon iRobot Roomba i4+ EVO $350 $600 Save $250 This little dynamo offers 10 times the suction power of ordinary vacuums — and it tackles pet hair, too! $350 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

