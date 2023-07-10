'Time-saving cleaning': This popular iRobot Roomba is $250 off at Amazon — save 40%
If keeping your home in tip-top shape is a priority, a robot vacuum can help you do it without breaking a sweat. And you don't have to break the bank either, because one of the best-known brands ones out there has a self-emptying model on sale right now at Amazon, ahead of Prime Day: Snag the iRobot Roomba i4+ EVO for a whopping $250 off. This baby lets you say goodbye to tracked-in dirt, pet fur and all the other unpleasantness that might plague your floors before you even see it. Awesome.
iRobot Roomba i4+ EVO
This vacuum is just about hands-free thanks to automatic dirt disposal with a canister that can store up to 60 days' worth of gunk!
Robot vacuums are the perfect foray into the world of futuristic luxuries you thought you’d never have. While self-driving cars and space travel are still reserved for the Jetsons and the one percent, it’s time for the rest of us to indulge a little, too. And doesn’t indulgence feel so much better when it’s not actually that indulgent? This iRobot Roomba i4+ EVO is one of the best.
This top-rated Roomba is extra-slim at 3.6 inches and quieter than an upright vacuum. Since it’s so slim, it gets all those hard-to-reach spots under couches and dressers without having to wait for you to move around all your furniture. It also has laser sensors to avoid getting stuck on carpets, bumping into walls or falling down stairs.
You can even set a schedule for your Roomba to clean when you’re not around, or just ask Alexa or Google to do it. The vacuum will return to its dock to charge as needed and get back to finishing the job once it's powered up. Crazy smart, it learns your house with a mapping system, so if you spill something in the kitchen and need to run out, just use your phone or Alexa device to tell it where to clean. It’s perfect for pets and gets better as time goes on, even suggesting an extra clean when, say, your local pollen count is high, or during pet shedding season.
And, of course, it empties itself — a huge perk for when you're out and about, or just can't be bothered to babysit your vacuum.
Plenty of Amazon shoppers swear by this vac. "We've got two dogs and this keeps up easily," said a five-star fan. "Easy to set-up and app makes it seamless."
A fellow happy customer said this vacuum allows for "time-saving cleaning." They added, "I love that I don't have to pick it up and empty it every day! I can set it to run any time and pick the areas that it vacuums! Worth every penny!"
iRobot Roomba i4+ EVO
This little dynamo offers 10 times the suction power of ordinary vacuums — and it tackles pet hair, too!
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
Your Prime Day Shopping Guide: See all of our Prime Day coverage. Shop the best Prime Day deals on Yahoo Life. Follow Engadget for the best Amazon Prime Day tech deals. Learn about Prime Day trends on In the Know. Hear from Autoblog’s car experts on must-shop auto-related Prime Day deals and find Prime Day sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:
Auto
Suuson Car Phone Holder Mount$10$50Save $40 with coupon
Meguiar’s Deep Crystal Car Wash$4$14Save $9
Hotor Trash Can with Lid and Storage Pockets$10$18Save $8
Pulidiki Cleaning Gel for Car$7$13Save $6
VacLife Tire Inflator Portable Air Compressor$26$45Save $19 with coupon
Meguiar's Whole Car Air Refresher$8$13Save $5
Car Cache Purse Holder for Car$10$27Save $17 with coupon
Vacuums
Fykee Cordless Vacuum Cleaner$380$600Save $220
MAMNV Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo$160$404Save $244 with coupon
Yeedi Vac X Robot Vacuum$91$250Save $159 with code and coupon
ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner$26$40Save $14 with coupon
OKP Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner$150$350Save $200
Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner$100$266Save $166 with coupon
Bissell 2998 MultiClean Allergen Lift-Off Pet Vacuum$170$237Save $67
Kitchen
Henckels 15-Piece Knife Set with Block$128$345Save $217
Cuisinart 12-Piece Kitchen Knife Set$25$65Save $40
Kitchellence 4-in-1 Kitchen Knife Accessories$16$30Save $14
Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker Machine$100$185Save $85
Cosori Food Dehydrator with 50 Recipes$42$68Save $26
Amazon Basics Enameled Cast Iron Covered Round Dutch Oven, 6-Quart$30$49Save $19
Home
Pharmedoc Cooling Memory Foam Pillow$30$60Save $30
Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit$10$20Save $10 with coupon
Yankee Candle Sage & Citrus Scented, Classic 22oz Large Jar Single Wick Candle$14$31Save $17
Morento Air Purifier$32$60Save $28 with coupon
Katchy Indoor Insect Trap$40$45Save $5 with code
Fab Totes 6-Pack Clothes Storage$15$42Save $27 with code