Is There Room for All Families in the PTA?

Wannabes? Check. Mean girls? Check. For parents of color, navigating PTA cliques can feel like middle school all over again.

FreshSplash / Getty Images

Parents have been encouraged to stay involved with their child's academic journey for generations.



Extensive research conducted by the Department of Education shows that adult involvement in a child's education can significantly impact their academic success. However, some Black parents have felt like they didn't have a place within the robust network, one that promises to closely link them with school activities and decisions. Today, there are over 4 million PTA families in 22,000 chapters worldwide.



In the United States, 13.8 million students are served through the PTA, of which 7.8 million (58%) are students of color. The National PTA is committed to promoting local, state, and federal educational rights. Through their inclusive work and resources, the world-renowned organization is breaking barriers so that parents and teachers can, as their mission states, "Make every child's potential a reality by engaging and empowering families and communities to advocate for children."



Now celebrating more than 125 years of community service, the PTA remains a vital resource for promoting parent-teacher partnerships and advocating for children's education and well-being. Parent Teacher Organizations (PTO) are similar to PTA chapters; however, they operate independently from PTA groups and influence change primarily on a local level. The National PTA also created the Parent Teacher Student Association (PTSA) to allow middle and high school students to become active members of their academic careers and community with the support of parents, educators, and community leaders.



But, when it was founded, the PTA was initially and intentionally limited to white parents and teachers with an underlying agenda that promoted segregation in schools and communities.



According to the National PTA, the history of the Parent Teacher Association (PTA) in the United States can be traced back to the late 19th century as an organization, formerly known as the National Congress of Mothers, with a primary goal of promoting parent-teacher partnerships and improving education for children. In 1928, The National Congress of Colored Parents-Teacher Association (NCCPT) was founded by Selena Sloan Butler to improve schools and resources for all children, but especially Black American students.



As the Civil Rights Movement gained momentum in the 1940s and 1950s, Black parents and educators began to push for integration and equal access to educational opportunities. In 1970, the NCCPT and the PTA merged with a mission to serve all children. After many years, Black parents and teachers earned the right to integrate into existing PTA chapters or form their own.

Story continues

While the laws supporting PTA have shifted to be more inclusive, systemic racism and inequality in the American education system and resulting racial disparities in academic outcomes perpetuate a lack of trust between Black parents and school systems, which include the PTA.



Still, parent involvement differs from parent engagement and involvement in the PTA is one of many ways to be actively involved with a child’s education. Being involved in a group like the PTA connects parents to school administrators, teachers, and other parents. With a more inclusive view of operations, parents actively contribute to their child's success, and those relationships benefit young scholars throughout their academic careers.



Charles Scott is the Vice President of Membership for the National PTA and has been a highly active PTA member for 18 years. His involvement with the PTA began at his son's high school chapter in Tennessee, and he quickly learned the benefit of being a member. "I started going to our local PTA meetings and would have the opportunity to sit down and talk with the principal. Showing up to meetings builds relationships and lets you know you're not alone." Scott's continued engagement in the PTA would soon lead him to serve as a PTA President and several years of service with State and National PTA roles and committees. "As a PTA member, you have access and exposure to state and national PTA resources available to support every child."

PTA membership is more than just a monetary contribution or participation in monthly meetings. There are countless reasons to be visible and active, including community support. "Success of a child is not just the school's responsibility, and it's not just the parents," says Tamela Lewis, a mother of two and an engaged PTO member for her children's elementary and middle schools. "We are a team, and it's our shared responsibility. When you're on a team, you know your teammates. You can't just show up on trophy day."



While many parents share Lewis' desire to watch their child grow, there are several reasons why Black parents may still feel excluded from their child's PTA:

Lack of Representation and Promotion

In some cases, PTA chapters may not have a diverse membership or leadership that reflects the demographics of the school community. This lack of representation can make parents feel their voices and perspectives need to be valued and heard. The National PTA offers resources to aid schools in building intentional PTA chapters that recognize the importance of diversity, equity, and inclusion. Moreso, the diversity of the National PTA leadership represents the power of vote and voice that PTA members possess.

Unrealistic Scheduling

While many parents, regardless of race, must work around their schedules to accommodate extracurricular events, African American parents are arguably more pressed to meet this challenge. Childcare is often a barrier, along with the inability to take off time from work during scheduled PTA meetings or programs. Allison Mullins is a mother of three and has been involved with her children's PTA and PTO for the last several years, including in her former position as PTA President. She agrees that PTA meetings and events can be challenging with conflicting work schedules. "Most of our meetings are early morning weekdays, so parents who work full-time will likely miss those events. Over time, it's easier to be less involved with the PTA, especially if the local chapter doesn't do more to meet the scheduling needs of parents." Recruitment efforts beyond fliers and email reminders, such as phone calls from PTA members to families new to the campus, have a better chance of reaching more parents.

Scott urges PTA leaders to go the extra mile to increase involvement. "You must go outside of the school. Go to where your families are—such as parks and libraries and hear what they say." PTAs can diversify their recruiting efforts so that all families are represented and welcome into the conversation that promotes change and support for students.

Negative Experiences

Historically, Black children have been subjected to unjust actions and prejudices throughout the American education system. Unfair treatment has led to a lack of trust between schools and African American families, creating disengagement and isolation from the school community, including the PTA. However, parents and teachers are reminded that active PTA members have the right to run for PTA leadership positions. While the Black American experience may be scarred and complex, there is still room for Black voices, especially in the PTA.



Lois Jean Barron White was the first African American president of the National PTA in 1989 who, like many parents, was fearlessly dedicated to advocating for her son's education. Her relentless pursuit and commitment to involvement with her child's school paved the way for many more families to be heard, respected, and supported. In 2013, Ortha Thornton was voted into office as the National PTA's first Black American male president, serving as a testament to the importance of engagement and representation.

The Power of Presence

If managed well, The PTA can offer a range of benefits for families, students, schools, and communities. Involvement in the PTA allows families to promote academic success, build community, advocate for policies that benefit all students, and access resources that promote educational growth. Many parents who remain inactive in their local PTA may question, "What's the point of joining?" Participation in the PTA keeps parents current with school activities while providing the opportunity to vote toward many school decisions. The collective voice of Black parents matters greatly, according to Dr. Richelle Whittaker, Ph.D. Educational Psychologist, PTO mom, and podcast host of Raising Sons. "We have power in numbers. Be involved and invested in your child's education; that includes the PTA."



Here are a few key benefits of being involved in your school's PTA:

Academic Success

Parental involvement in a child's education has a significantly positive impact on their academic success. By participating in the PTA, families can be directly involved in their child's education and help to support their academic achievement and needs.

Community Building

The PTA was created to bring families and educators together to foster a supportive student environment. As such, it is equally the right of Black families to share the space within the PTA network.

Advocacy

From local policies to national and global ones, an active PTA can advocate for resources that benefit students' needs. Dr. Whittaker reminds parents of their duty as advocates in the school system. "As a parent, you are your child's best advocate. You don't have a say in what happens at your child's school if you don't show up." When Black families are involved in the PTA, their perspectives and experiences can help shape these policies and resources to promote equity and inclusion. There is power in numbers, and more representation can lead to more needs being met in Black communities nationwide.

Take Your Seat at the Table

The PTA and school administration must actively seek out and include diverse voices and be culturally responsive and inclusive to support participation. As an influential network, the organization can build trust and positive relationships among families and staff, increasing the involvement and presence of Black parents. Likewise, parents are equally responsible for staying involved with their child's academic progress and building impactful relationships with school administrators.

As a society, we must challenge and change the narrative that Black parents aren't involved in their child's education. Parents and school leaders must work in tandem to overcome barriers that have historically limited the involvement of Black parents in PTA and pave a more inclusive path, one that meets the needs of all families. Communication is critical; responding to surveys, attending events, and openly discussing needs or concerns can elevate African American voices. Together, parents, educators, schools, and PTAs can create a more equitable and inclusive educational system for all students. Scott shares the timeless truth that led him to join the PTA nearly two decades ago. "You belong in the PTA. Go to meetings. Sit down with the principal and teachers. And don't let anyone stop you from getting what's best for your child."

For more Parents news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Parents.