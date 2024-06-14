Rooftop pop-up bar opens for summer at historic Oppenheim Building

Jun. 14—SCRANTON — New summertime pop-up tapas bar, The Roof at Oppenheim celebrated its grand opening over Memorial Day weekend in the city of Scranton and will remain a hot spot through the the warm weather.

This is a Manhattan high-rise moment for Scranton, Pennsylvania.

I cut through the modernized yet historic Oppenheim Building in Downtown, took a sleek black elevator the fifth floor and there at the tippy top, I was greeted to a full, well-dressed crowd on the picturesque, revamped rooftop.

The Roof at Oppenheim offers classy, crafted cocktails, curated small plates, and a scenic view from the top. The hip new bar and venue will now be available to everyone over 21 every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday over summer 2024, as weather allows.

The Oppenheim Building was originally constructed in 1897 and then was recently acquired in 2020 by D&D Realty, a local real estate development company owned by Nicholas Dye, Adam Donahue, and Casey Donahue who restored the space into an apartment building...until now!

This is the first time they've opened up the space to the public and Casey Donahue is excited for everyone to get an inside perspective of the over 100 year old Scranton building and see everything they've done with the place! x

"90% of people, this is the first time they've been in the building," said Casey Donahue, co-owner of D&D Realty.

And, Everything looks fabulous both inside and out! D&D Realty initially bought the property to turn into apartments, but while renovating the building, the co-owners kept going up to the rooftop — where they recognized they had a view like no other in the area.

"We wanted to pair the two together," said Casey Donahue. "It was sitting there, and we decided we didn't want to leave it that way for another summer, so brought in Chelsea and Steve."

Steve Masterson manages the bar and Chelsea Manganaro runs the food at The Roof at Oppenheim, who both brought their innovative vision to the venue. They use as many fresh ingredients as possible and curated the tapas menu to pair perfectly with their list of cocktails.

"Travelling to other markets throughout the years, experiencing other roof venues have always kind of been my favorite. Over the past two months with Casey going over the opportunity, it was definitely a no-brainer to take over as bar operator," said Steve Masterson. "The bar is geared towards summer-inspired signature cocktails as well as beer and wine."

I love unique cocktails and this spot did not disappoint. I ordered a lovely, sweet, and robust Peach Old Fashioned to sip and start off my Friday night. Other fine choices are the basil smash, bob marley, sunrise mimosa, and pineapple margarita among other tasty options. Honestly, it was difficult to pick just one!

Peach Old Fashioned cocktail at the Roof at Oppenheim pop-up bar in Downtown Scranton.

Gabrielle Lang — The Times Leader

Their menu boasts a selection of updated appetizers such as smoked salmon sushi cups, buratta & peach, and shrimp mango ceviche. The tapas are light, conversational dishes that go nicely with a handcrafted drink to kick off your evening. Check their Facebook to find out what times they'll be offering food. *Note: Chelsea will be away offering her expertise at NEPA Yoga Festival June 8 and June 9, but after that tapas will be in full swing.

Stop by The Roof at Oppenheim and then make your way out in Downtown Scranton. "It turned out perfectly. We want people to come after work, watch the sunset, then maybe go out to a full dinner after," said Steve Masterson.

This sunny spot will leave you feeling bad and boujee as you sip drinks among posh outdoor furniture and relaxing coastal vibes. I expected to wait awhile for a beverage at their grand opening, but I was pleasantly surprised to find there was plenty of servers, moving quickly to make sure everyone had a drink in hand.

Steve and Chelsea also plan to stay on trend and update the menus as they get situated at the new pop-up bar and as the seasons change.

"It's something the area doesn't have and I only do things that make sense for me and don't feel like work. And this is probably a place I'd spend the summer even if I wasn't required to," said Chelsea Manganaro.

The Roof at Oppenheim plans to host live music, yoga & brunch, and maybe more to come! The restaurant/bar is also available to rent out if you're looking for a hip venue for a bridal shower, baby shower, or another get-together.

"As the months go, we're looking to forward to evolving into what customers are looking for," said Casey Donahue.

Casey Donahue says they plan to stay open as late in the year as they possibly can, even into the fall. Once it gets cold, they'll decide what the future holds for The Roof at Oppenheim.

The Roof at Oppenheim had a great turn-out for their opening weekend to start off the summer, and this will continue to be an atmospheric spot to stop. Bring your sunglasses, grab a drink, order an app, and catch the sunset with an incredible view of Scranton like nothing else in the city.