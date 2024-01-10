Netflix Has *So* Many Romantic Movies for Your Next Date Night

Everyone's got a favorite romantic movie, but that doesn't mean you can't include some new flicks on your roster! Especially if you're a Netflix subscriber, because the streaming service has tons of options for you to dive into. We're talking all of the best sad romance movies like Our Souls at Night starring seasoned actors, Robert Redford and Jane Fonda. (This one is for those who don't mind shedding a tear or two.) But those looking for a light-hearted rom-com will find plenty of options, too! Netflix has choices like Love Hard and Long Story Short. And if you're in the mood for a feel-good movie, try Always Be My Maybe about a pair of childhood sweethearts.

If you think you've already exhausted Netflix's romantic movies section, think again because the streaming platform just added some amazing new flicks that will make you fall in love with love all over again. Browse through these options and pick out a few to add to your list of the best romantic movies to stream. You can watch them year-round on date night or if you're racking your brain, trying to come up with things to do on Valentine's Day. When you're done, share your thoughts in the comments below!

Your Place or Mine

Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher prove they both still have those rom-com genes in 'em! They play BFFs Debbie and Peter who decide to swap places for a bit, broadening their perspective on love and all of its pros and cons.

The Perfect Find

When you're a fashion editor in a big city, the last thing you want to do is worry about love-life drama. Especially if it has to do with you beginning a fling with a younger guy who ends up being your colleague *and* your bosses child.

Happiness for Beginners

We all need a break sometimes, and this school teacher is tremendously overdue for one. She opts for a group hiking trip to help balance out her mind a bit, but she feels even more ruffled when she meets one of the other members: A handsome and charming fella played by Yellowstone's Luke Grimes.

Love at First Sight

Oh, to fall in love with a complete stranger while flying abroad to London! The only downside to this, though, is wondering how to plan your future with said stranger. Will it even work out?

Carol

It's the love affairs of all love affairs! Two-time Oscar-winning actress, Cate Blanchet and Oscar nominee, Rooney Mara play two women who embark on an epic love journey. Will they prevail even when it seems like everyone is against them?

Marriage Story

Not every love story has a happy ending. Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson shine as a husband and wife going through a messy divorce in this bittersweet Academy Award winner.

Falling for Christmas

Witness the Lohanaissance by watching this fun Christmas rom-com starring Lindsay Lohan as an heiress who suffers from amnesia and finds herself in the care of a handsome small inn owner.

The Royal Treatment

When a New York hairdresser is given a job at a palace across the globe, she stumbles into a romance that she never dreamed was possible.

Love Hard

Finding love on a dating app can be hit or miss. For this LA writer, it's both. Being catfished by a guy who lives across the country might have actually worked in her favor (and his)!

The Last Letter from Your Lover

Who doesn't enjoy a good forbidden love story? This one is about a journalist who begins an investigation after stumbling upon a cache of secret love letters from 1965. Oh, and she gets a little distracted along the way with her own romance!

Long Story Short

Whew, time sure does fly! That's especially true for this Australian man, who finds out the day after his wedding that every few minutes, his life skips ahead one year.

Good on Paper

What happens when a stand-up comedian meets a hedge fund manager who seems perfect for her...at least on paper? Well, we get a rom-com that gives the word "catfishing" a whole new meaning.

Roped

A cowboy in a traveling rodeo falls in love with a small-town girl. But before they can seal the deal, he must win over her councilman father.

Our Souls at Night

Hollywood legends Robert Redford and Jane Fonda play a widow and widower who come together in their grief and end up finding romance when they least expect it.

Sierra Burgess Is a Loser

"Sorry, you've got the wrong number!" That's probably how this teen should have responded when a talented jock texted her thinking she was someone else. Instead, she joins forces with a popular cheerleader as they try to win over their crushes.

Ibiza

When this 30-something New Yorker gets sent to Barcelona for work, she turns it into a girl's trip by bringing her two best friends. They become the ultimate hype women as she sparks a fling with a successful DJ.

Irreplaceable You

A couple who has known each other since childhood are destined to be together forever, until one of them is diagnosed with cancer. Prepare to cry (a lot) as you follow their shared journey to find new love.

The Perfect Date

A high school student desperate to go to the college of his dreams creates an app to offer his services as a fake date. He masters the art of being everyone but himself, until one date becomes more real than he ever expected.

To All the Boys I've Loved Before

A teenage girl's soul-baring love letters are accidentally mailed to five of her childhood crushes—including her sister's ex-boyfriend—which wreaks havoc on her life.

All the Bright Places

Violet and Theodore are an unlikely pair with one thing in common: They have very painful pasts. Together, the young couple discovers that even the most unlikely places can mean something.

Someone Great

This is the perfect film to watch after a breakup. Someone Great follows the adventures of a young woman who just got dumped by her long-term boyfriend and recruits her two best friends for one last adventure in New York City before she moves away.

Falling Inn Love

When a corporate executive wins a run-down New Zealand inn, the foreign fixer-upper turns out to be more than she bargained for.

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You

After dealing with the drama of her exposed letters, Lara Jean's (Lana Condor) love life has never been better. But everything changes when the recipient of her last letter shows up in this charming sequel.

Set It Up

Two overworked assistants in the same building hatch a plan to make their overbearing bosses fall in love, and finally get them off their backs.

Always Be My Maybe

A pair of childhood sweethearts goes 15 years without speaking, but finds the spark is still there when they reconnect as adults.

