A Rolls-Royce Spectre up for Auction Could Get Its Owner Blacklisted

A Rolls-Royce customer is about to find out if the marque was serious about its blacklist threats.

One brave soul has put their 2024 Spectre EV up for sale already, according to CarScoops. This despite the company’s former CEO, Torsten Müller-Ötvös, warned that it would ban anyone caught flipping the super coupé from buying its vehicles for life.

In the lead up to the launch of its first battery-powered model, Rolls-Royce wanted everyone to know that its standards weren’t slipping, even if it was swapping out its trademark V-12 for an electric powertrain and appealing to a new clientele as a result. Müller-Ötvös, who was replaced as chief executive by Chris Brownridge following his retirement last fall, said that anyone who wanted to buy the Spectre would be subjected to a thorough vetting process. Additionally, any customer caught flipping the EV for a profit would immediately become persona non grata in the brand’s eyes.

The 2024 Rolls-Royce Spectre only has 99 miles on it

“[If they sell the car on] they’re going immediately on a blacklist and this is it—you will never ever have the chance to acquire again,” Müller-Ötvös told Car Dealer magazine last summer.

There was skepticism whether the threat automaker would dissuade customers from selling the in-demand Spectre. British supercar dealer and longtime Rolls-Royce reseller Tom Hartley told the same magazine that he’d already struck deals for two Spectres, which one expected to go on sale within weeks of the vehicle’s launch. Now, a U.S. customer is ready to find out if the marque was serious or not.

Inside the Spectre

A 2024 Spectre equipped with the deluxe Launch Package has been listed on Bring a Trailer by Miami Shores-based Limited Spec Automotive. This example is finished in Tempest Grey with a Mandarin coachline over a Scivaro Grey and Charles Blue leather interior and rides on a set of partially polished 23-inch wheels. The commanding two-door is powered by a pair of separately excited synchronous motors fed by a 120-kWh battery pack that combine to generate 577 hp and 664 ft lbs of torque. This one should be in excellent shape too, as it’s totaled just 99 miles since leaving the factory.

Interested in adding a barely touched example of Rolls-Royce’s debut EV to your collection? With four days left to go in the auction, bidding has reached $380,000. Don’t be surprised to see that number climb, though. The car has a starting price of $440,000 after all.

