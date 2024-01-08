Rolls-Royce Set an All-Time Record for Sales Last Year

The past year was very good for Rolls-Royce and it wants everyone to know.

The storied British marque announced on Monday that it managed to set another sales record in 2023. One year after it moved 6,021 units, the luxury automaker bested that number by delivering 6,032 vehicles to more than 50 countries worldwide.

More from Robb Report

Rolls-Royce’s “extraordinary” 2023 performance, was driven primarily by demand for the brand’s three gas-powered models, the Cullinan SUV, the Ghost and its flagship, the Phantom (picture above). The marque didn’t provide a breakdown of deliveries but did say that the Cullinan was once again its most popular vehicle, as it has basically been since its introduction in 2018. The year also saw the end of production for two other traditional models, the Wraith and Dawn. The brand said goodbye to the former, which will be its final V-12 coupé, with an ultra-exclusive variant called the Black Badge Wraith Black Arrow Collection.

Rolls-Royce says it has orders for the Spectre EV extending into 2025

The bulk of the automaker’s clientele may still be buying vehicles with internal combustion engines, but the company’s first EV, the Spectre, made a decent showing during its debut year. Rolls-Royce did not reveal how many units it has delivered but did say that there has been “enormous” customer interest in the battery-powered super coupé, especially among younger drivers (a demographic one doesn’t normally associate with the brand). It claimed that it has orders for its latest model extending into 2025, despite its range being revealed to be a rather pedestrian 291 miles. Former CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös has previously said the brand was increasing production of the vehicle to keep up with demand.

Rolls-Royce, which is now being guided by incoming chief executive Chris Brownbridge, also stated that it remains committed to producing only fully electric cars by the end of 2030. This isn’t a complete surprise, but it comes at a time that many other legacy automakers, including Ford and General Motors, have expressed trepidation about the shift to EVs.

In addition to selling more vehicles than ever before, Rolls-Royce also set a new high-water mark for bespoke commissions, like the one-of-a-kind La Rose Noir Noire Droptail. Brownridge said the marque’s bespoke division set new records for “volume and value.” This might be the accomplishment that Rolls-Royce is most proud of, as it further solidifies its position at the top of the luxury automobile sector.

Best of Robb Report

Sign up for Robb Report's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.