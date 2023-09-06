Rolling Stones set to launch new album, Hackney Diamonds

Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood, and Mick Jagger arrived in Hackney at lunchtime on Wednesday ahead of the album launch

Wild Horses couldn't hold them back: The Rolling Stones will return with Hackney Diamonds, their first album of original songs since 2005.

The band will launch the record on Wednesday at a special event in Hackney, a place that is "at the heart of the new album", per a press release.

Hosted by Jimmy Fallon, the event will be streamed live on YouTube.

The album is rumoured to feature a number of guest stars including Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder and Lady Gaga.

Fans gathered outside Hackney Empire on Wednesday ahead of the launch event

One fan posed in a hoodie and against a backdrop featuring the Stones' famous lips logo

One fan told the BBC he had flown in from Poland just for the launch. "They are the kings of rock and roll... We've been waiting 18 years to get some new Rolling Stones music and finally here it is. I think it's a really special day."

Another said: "It's fantastic that they're doing all this, I've been a fan of theirs for a very long time - I first saw them in the mid 1960s."

One attendee said he was a "hardcore fan" of the group. "It's so great they've come here today to Hackney," he said. "To me, they're original rockers, they've never changed, they're dynamite."

The band have not released an album of original songs since 2005, but did release a blues covers album, Blue & Lonesome, in 2016

The announcement follows a teaser campaign that began with an unassuming advert in the Hackney Gazette - a free newspaper distributed in corner shops and supermarkets that covers the London borough.

Ostensibly for a local glazing firm, the blurb contained several references to Rolling Stones songs, and a phone number where fans could register interest.

Over the weekend, the band also shared a preview of one of the songs, via a website called dontgetangrywithme.com.

However, it was another elaborate ruse: after a prolonged loading screen, the site only played a short snippet of music before appearing to crash.

The band responded to supposed difficulties on social media with the message, "Sorry, don't get angry with me" - a reference to the song's opening lyric.

But all will finally be revealed in Hackney on Wednesday afternoon, with all three remaining Stones - Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood - due to attend.

"New album, new music, new era," a trailer for the livestream promised.

The album will be their first since 2016's Blue & Lonesome, which featured covers of the songs by Little Walter and Howlin' Wolf that first inspired them to form a band in the 1960s.

Before that, their last album of original material was 2005's A Bigger Bang, trumpeted as a return to basics, but which failed to reach the heights achieved by classics like Sticky Fingers and Exile On Main Street.

Hackney Diamonds will be their first record without drummer Charlie Watts, who died in 2021 prior to the band's 60th anniversary tour, after suffering from throat cancer.

The star is known to have recorded new drum tracks before his death; and Richards has already confirmed his playing will form part of the new record.

"Let me put it this way," the guitarist told the Los Angeles Times, "you haven't heard the last of Charlie Watts."

On other songs, the band are likely to be accompanied by Steve Jordan, who filled Watts' seat on tour this summer.

Unconfirmed reports suggested that Ringo Starr also took part in the recording sessions, but those rumours have been downplayed.