Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie Watts’s Former Country Home in the U.K. Can Be Yours for $9.7 Million

For £7.9 million (or roughly $9.7 million), you could be Goin’ Home to an English country estate once owned by the late, great Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts.

The musician resided at the Grade II-listed Foscombe House in Gloucestershire from 1976 to 1983, according to the listing that’s held by Savills. Watts, also known as “the Wembley Whammer,” bought the Victorian manse from British novelist and screenwriter Derek Marlowe. He transformed the property’s coach house into an on-site music studio where, one imagines, the Stones used to rehearse and record. However, the detached building has since been turned into a two-bed guest residence.

An old carriage house that Watts used as a recording studio has been converted into a guest house.

Thomas Fulljames, best known for his work on Gloucester Cathedral, constructed Foscombe House in 1866. Today, the 16,157-square-foot spread sits on 52 wooded acres and comprises an eight-bed main estate, the previously mentioned coach house, a converted stable block, an indoor pool complex, and its original orangery.

The main house includes an orangery with original carved window detailing.

“Foscombe House occupies one of the most magical settings in Gloucestershire, with part of its beauty being that it is set in the middle of its own beautiful parkland grounds, with swathes of wildflower gardens and two sweeping driveways of around half a mile each,” says Ed Sugden, director of Savills Country Department. The dwelling is surrounded by thousands of trees that were planted by the present owner, plus a vegetable garden, a large greenhouse, and two ponds.

The main structure, with its castellated tower, turrets, and Gothic windows, is not short on charm. The mansion’s present owner has made considerable renovations, but many of its original characteristics, such as its exquisite moldings, carved stone fireplaces, and magnificent beamed ceilings, have been preserved. And, if you were at all concerned, rest assured, nothing’s been painted black.

The main estate has beamed ceilings and stone fireplaces.

On the ground floor, you’ll find a spacious sitting room, a drawing room, and a dining room, plus a Mark Wilkinson-designed kitchen and the majority of the sleeping quarters. The second level holds three additional bedrooms, and a smoking room with its own private terrace is nestled into the tippy top of the tower.

“The house is the epitome of glorious Victorian Gothic architecture with sun-filled rooms enhanced by the most beautiful features,” adds Sugden. “The height and proportions of the rooms create the most wonderful flow of living space for such a substantial property.”

