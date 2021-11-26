Quick! This Roku streaming player is only $15 for Black Friday
We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
If you love movies and TV, a Roku is a great device to have around the house. With one of these tiny devices you can stream Netflix, Disney+ and more to any television set in your home — no smart TV required. If you haven’t made the leap to a streaming player yet, or are looking for a few affordable stocking stuffers for loved ones, Walmart has a killer deal this week: an exclusive Roku LE that only costs $15. That’s the cheapest Roku ever — similar devices will usually run you $30 or more — and it’s only available for a few days!
The device even comes with a $5 credit for Redbox and one free month of HBO Max, which would normally cost you $10. So that's $15 worth of content included with your $15 device! This is the one of the best entertainment deals you'll find this week, and it's only at Walmart.
Want free shipping? Or would love to get the first pick on exclusive and limited items? Sign up for Walmart+. For a flat fee of $13 a month or $98 a year can you can get free shipping on tons of products, and get your orders as quickly as overnight — or even the same day. Sign-up is easy: You get two weeks for free, and two more if you fill out a three-question survey, perfect for doing all your holiday shopping!
Looking for more great Walmart deals? Check these out:
TV deals:
Samsung 32-inch Class The Frame QLED Smart TV, $448 (was $700), walmart.com
TCL 50-inch Class 5-Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Roku Smart TV, $449 (was $900), walmart.com
Samsung 55-inch Class QLED 4K LED Smart TV, $698 (was $850), walmart.com
TCL 65-inch Class 6-Series 4K Ultra HD Mini-LED QLED Roku Smart TV, $898 (was $1,300), walmart.com
Headphones and earbud deals:
JBL Endurance JUMP Waterproof Wireless Sport In-Ear Headphones, $40 (was $70), walmart.com
Bose Sport Earbuds, $149 (was $179), walmart.com
JLab Audio Studio ANC On-Ear Wireless Headphones, $40 (was $60), walmart.com
Sony WIC200 Wireless In-ear Headphones, $25 (was $33), walmart.com
Mpow 65Hrs Bluetooth Headphones, $20 (was $48), walmart.com
Sony WH-CH510 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, $38 (was $58), walmart.com
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones, $190 (was $350), walmart.com
Video game deals:
FIFA 22 (Xbox One), $26 (was $60), walmart.com
PAW Patrol: Mighty Pups — Save Adventure Bay (Nintendo Switch), $18 (was $40), walmart.com
Death Stranding (PS4), $20 (was $40), walmart.com
Playstation Sackboy: A Big Adventure (PS4), $30 (was $60), walmart.com
Days Gone (PS4), $20 (was $60), walmart.com
LEGO Ninjago Movie Video Game (PS4), $13 (was $60), walmart.com
Monster Energy Supercross The Official Videogame 3 (PS4), $30 (was $60), walmart.com
Smart-home deals:
La Crosse Technology Digital Soluna Sunrise & Sunset LCD Light Alarm Clock, $23 (was $50), walmart.com
RGB Floor Lamp, $71 (was $122), walmart.com
Cricut Joy Machine -DIY, Label Maker and Paper Cutter, $129 (was $149), walmart.com
Muscle Massage Gun Deep Tissue Percussion Muscle Massager, $50 (was $130), walmart.com
MillonEssentials V4SHARK Deep Tissue Massage Gun, $50 (was $80), walmart.com
Wyze Color Bulb (two-pack), $18 (was $27), walmart.com
Honeywell Home Smart Color Thermostat, $87 (was $149), walmart.com
Vacuum deals:
iRobot Roomba 676 Robot Vacuum, $177 (was $275), walmart.com
iRobot Roomba i1 (1152) Robot Vacuum, $279 (was $400), walmart.com
Ionvac Smartclean 2000 Robovac, $99 (was $180), walmart.com
Anker eufy HomeVac S11 Reach, Handstick Vaccum Cleaner, $99 (was $199), walmart.com
Anker eufy HomeVac H11 Pure, Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner, $29 (was $50), walmart.com
iHome AutoVac Nova Self Empty Robot Vacuum and Mop, $249 (was $600), walmart.com
Fashion deals:
Cate & Chloe McKenzie 18k White Gold Plated Dangling Earrings with Swarovski Crystals, $20 (was $136), walmart.com
Free Assembly Women's Corduroy Knit Sweatshirt, $11 (was $22)), walmart.com
BAGATELLE.NYC Women's Puff Sleeve Snow Wash Cotton Top, $10 (was $30), walmart.com
Kitchen deals:
Ninja Professional 1000-Watt Blender, $69 (was $84), walmart.com
Keurig K-Duo Essentials Single Serve & Carafe Coffee Maker, $79 (was $99), walmart.com
The Pioneer Woman 25 Piece Ceramic Nonstick Aluminum Easy Clean Cookware Set, $119 (was $159), walmart.com
Presto Dorothy Rapid Cold Brew Coffee Maker, $45 (was $80), walmart.com
Pyrex Glass 3-Piece Measuring Cup Set, $18 (was $23), walmart.com
The Pioneer Woman Frontier 5-Piece Non-Stick Aluminum Cookware Set, $45 (was $55), walmart.com
Air Fryer Toaster Oven Family Size Countertop Oven, $150 (was $300), walmart.com
Beauty deals:
CHI 1″ Tourmaline Ceramic Hairstyling Iron, $40 (was $70), walmart.com
REN Skincare Glyco Lactic Radiance Renewal Mask, $27 (was $55), walmart.com
Obagi360 Retinol, $51 (was $69), walmart.com
Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Cream Hydrating Face Moisturizer, $28 (was $52), walmart.com
Bosley BosRevive Color Safe Conditioner, $33 (was $48), walmart.com
CHI Infra Treatment, $19 (was $32), walmart.com
Bedding deals:
Stearns & Foster Medium Standard Bed Pillows, $45 (was $120), walmart.com
Tempurpedic Memory Foam Essential Support Pillow, $35 (was $79), walmart.com
Electric Heated Mattress Pad $76 (was $130), walmart.com
Mainstays Paris Night 8 Piece Comforter Set, $30 (was $35), walmart.com
PharMeDoc Blue Cooling Memory Foam Pillow, $25 (was $49), walmart.com
Casper Original Pillow, Standard, $58.50 (was $65), walmart.com
Toy deals:
Hover-1 Matrix UL Certified Electric Hoverboard, $99 (was $198), walmart.com
Thomas & Friends Ready to Play Trackmaster Sodor Favorites Model Train Set, $20 (was $35), walmart.com
KidKraft Uptown Espresso Wooden Play Kitchen, $99 (was $200), walmart.com
Barbie Chelsea Color Reveal Doll with Confetti Print & 6 Surprises, $7 (was $10), walmart.com
Spider-Man Titan Hero Figure 6-Pack, $30 (was $60), walmart.com
Read More from Yahoo Life:
We're calling it: Here are the single best Black Friday deals at Amazon, Target, Best Buy, Walmart and more!
Black Friday means unbeatable TV deals — starting at (what?!) $100
Now's the time to clean up...with a slew of great Black Friday deals on Shark vacs
Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.
Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.