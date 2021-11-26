Quick! This Roku streaming player is only $15 for Black Friday

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The Roku LE is so cute, but also pretty powerful. (Photo: Roku)

If you love movies and TV, a Roku is a great device to have around the house. With one of these tiny devices you can stream Netflix, Disney+ and more to any television set in your home — no smart TV required. If you haven’t made the leap to a streaming player yet, or are looking for a few affordable stocking stuffers for loved ones, Walmart has a killer deal this week: an exclusive Roku LE that only costs $15. That’s the cheapest Roku ever — similar devices will usually run you $30 or more — and it’s only available for a few days!

The device even comes with a $5 credit for Redbox and one free month of HBO Max, which would normally cost you $10. So that's $15 worth of content included with your $15 device! This is the one of the best entertainment deals you'll find this week, and it's only at Walmart.

Want free shipping? Or would love to get the first pick on exclusive and limited items? Sign up for Walmart+. For a flat fee of $13 a month or $98 a year can you can get free shipping on tons of products, and get your orders as quickly as overnight — or even the same day. Sign-up is easy: You get two weeks for free, and two more if you fill out a three-question survey, perfect for doing all your holiday shopping!

$15 $30 at Walmart

Looking for more great Walmart deals? Check these out:

TV deals:

Headphones and earbud deals:

Video game deals:

Story continues

Smart-home deals:

Vacuum deals:

Fashion deals:

Kitchen deals:

Beauty deals:

Bedding deals:

Toy deals:

Read More from Yahoo Life:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.