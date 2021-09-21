'Blown away': Amazon just knocked the Roku Ultra down to $69, an all-time low
We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
Dreaming of ditching cable? With streaming quickly becoming the go-to way to binge watch, it’s hardly a surprise that droves of former cable lovers are transitioning to streaming devices — namely, the Roku.
The Roku Ultra — on sale for an all-time low price of $69, down from $100 — gets you access to HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix, Disney+ and more. It’s a must for older TV sets that don't have built-in streaming, or if you’re just tired of watching White Lotus on a tiny tablet, laptop or phone screen.
And if you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
One of the brand's most powerful devices, the Roku Ultra turns any TV with an HDMI port into a smart TV. It supports Wi-Fi and wired streaming via Ethernet for a smooth and steady HD and 4K Ultra HD picture quality. Translation: You’ll notice little loading time or buffering. Thanks to HDR (High Dynamic Range), you'll get vivid colors, inky black levels and the sharpest picture imaginable.
The Roku Ultra can access more than 500,000 streaming channels (more than any other platform out there), including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV and SlingTV. It has a built-in USB port for thumb drives and external hard drives (a rarity on 4K streamers these days), so you can bring your own media and photos to the party.
Shoppers can't get enough. "Very easy to set up and add the channels I wanted," raved a five-star reviewer. "I was blown away that it automatically programmed itself to my TV...The remote find feature is a must... Very fast and we even love the aquarium screensaver."
"The best device for the best streaming experience," shared another satisfied Amazon shopper. "Easy to understand user interface. Simple and quick five step setup process..."
At $69 (was $100), the Roku Ultra even comes with a special remote control that features a headphone jack, so you can listen to your TV without disturbing the rest of your household. Just plug the included JBL headphones into the remote to automatically go into private viewing mode. Sweet.
Want more? Scroll for some of Amazon's best sales this week:
TVs
TCL 32-inch 3-Series HD Roku Smart TV, $188 (was $230), amazon.com
TCL 50-inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD Smart Roku LED TV, $400 (was $500), amazon.com
Samsung 55-Inch Class Neo QLED QN90A Series - 4K UHD Quantum HDR 32x Smart TV with Alexa Built-in, $1,548 (was $1,800), amazon.com
Samsung 65-Inch Class QLED Q70A Series Smart TV, $1,098 (was $1,400), amazon.com
Sony X85J 85-Inch 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV, $2,498 (was $2,800), amazon.com
Headphones and earbuds
Samsung Galaxy Buds+, $100 (was $150), amazon.com
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live, $117 (was $170), amazon.com
Apple EarPods with Lightning Connector, $14 (was $29), amazon.com
Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case, $160 (was $199), amazon.com
Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds, $39 (was $50), amazon.com
TOZO T10 Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Earbuds with Wireless Charging Case, $24 with on-page coupon (was $50), amazon.com
Sony WH1000XM3 Noise Cancelling Headphones, $300 (was $350), amazon.com
Philips Fidelio X3 Wired Over-Ear Open-Back Headphones, $254 (was $349), amazon.com
Smartphones, smartwatches and tablets
Fitbit Ace 2 Activity Tracker for Kids, $40 (was $70), amazon.com
Zonko 10-inch Tablet, $110 (was $140), amazon.com
Motorola Moto G Power, $220 (was $250), amazon.com
Ulefone Note 9P smartphone, $136 with on-page coupon (was $200), amazon.com
Apple iPad Air 2020 (10.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Gold (4th Generation), $539 ($599), amazon.com
Gaming
PS4 Controller Charger Dock Station, $14 (was $20), amazon.com
NBA 2K21, Xbox Series X, $20 (was $70), amazon.com
Just Dance 2021 - Nintendo Switch Standard Edition $25 (was $50), amazon.com
Watch Dogs: Legion, $20 (was $60), amazon.com
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, PlayStation 4, $45 (was $60), amazon.com
Nintendo Joy-Con (L)/(R) Fortnite Fleet Force Bundle - Nintendo Switch, $69 (was $80), amazon.com
Smart home
Netgear Wi-Fi Range Extender EX6120, $40 (was $57), amazon.com
C by GE On/Off Smart Plug, $10 (was $26), amazon.com
Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip HS300, $50 (was $80), amazon.com
Govee's Lynx string-light kit, $27 with on-page coupon (was $48), amazon.com
Smonet Smart Deadbolt, $135 with on-page coupon (was $400), amazon.com
Alexa Enabled Smoke Detector and Carbon Monoxide Detector Alarm with Premium Home Speaker, $176 (was $265), amazon.com
Vacuums
Hoover MAXLife Pro Pet Swivel Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $170 (was $200), amazon.com
Shark NV360 Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum, $160 (was $200), amazon.com
eufy by Anker, BoostIQ RoboVac 11S, $150 with on-page coupon (was $230), amazon.com
Shark IQ Self-Empty Base Robot Vacuum, Wi-Fi, $500 (was $600), amazon.com
Coredy L900 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $350 (was $520), amazon.com
Kitchen
Black+Decker Crush Master 10-Speed Blender, $25 (was $50), amazon.com
Ninja Personal Blender, $60 (was $70), amazon.com
12" Stone Earth Frying Pan by Ozeri, $30 (was $55), amazon.com
Ninja AF101 Air Fryer, $100 (was $120), amazon.com
ThermoPro TP03 Digital Instant Meat Thermometer, $10.50 (was $30), amazon.com
Beauty
iSmile Teeth Whitening Kit, $38 (was $48), amazon.com
Crest Whitening Emulsions Leave-on Teeth Whitening Kit, $45 (was $60), amazon.com
PURA D'OR Original Gold Label Anti-Thinning Biotin Shampoo, $30 (was $39), amazon.com
Sdara Rose Quartz Roller, $14 (was $20), amazon.com
LilyAna Naturals Retinol Cream for Face, $20 (was $30), amazon.com
Style
SatinaHigh Waisted Leggings, $10 (was $20), amazon.com
Actloe Womens Open Front Hooded Long Sleeve Cardigan, $37 (was $43), amazon.com
Moyabo Womens Bow Tie Neck Long Sleeve Casual Office Chiffon Blouse, $23 (was $27), amazon.com
Cyanstyle Women's Short Sleeve Cold Shoulder Casual Tshirt, $14 (was $27), amazon.com
Bedding and Home
Plixio Shredded Memory Foam Bed Pillows for Sleeping, $30 (was $50), amazon.com
YnM Weighted Blanket, $40 with on-page coupon (was $80), amazon.com
LuxClub 6 PC Sheet Set Bamboo Sheets, $35 (was $57), amazon.com
Danjor Linens Queen Size Bed Sheets Set, $24 (was $38), amazon.com
MERITLIFE Premium 100% Waterproof Queen Size Mattress, $27 (was $39), amazon.com
Read More from Yahoo Life:
One detail on this mega-flattering $20 sweater has 12,000 Amazon shoppers hooked
Walmart's $155 Chromebook is the best student laptop deal I've seen all year
Screen-free fun awaits your kids with this cool flying orb, on sale for $20 at Amazon (save 50 percent)
Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.
Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.