'Blown away': Amazon just knocked the Roku Ultra down to $69, an all-time low

Step up to 4K streaming. (Photo: Amazon)

Dreaming of ditching cable? With streaming quickly becoming the go-to way to binge watch, it’s hardly a surprise that droves of former cable lovers are transitioning to streaming devices — namely, the Roku.

The Roku Ultra — on sale for an all-time low price of $69, down from $100 — gets you access to HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix, Disney+ and more. It’s a must for older TV sets that don't have built-in streaming, or if you’re just tired of watching White Lotus on a tiny tablet, laptop or phone screen.

One of the brand's most powerful devices, the Roku Ultra turns any TV with an HDMI port into a smart TV. It supports Wi-Fi and wired streaming via Ethernet for a smooth and steady HD and 4K Ultra HD picture quality. Translation: You’ll notice little loading time or buffering. Thanks to HDR (High Dynamic Range), you'll get vivid colors, inky black levels and the sharpest picture imaginable.

The Roku Ultra can access more than 500,000 streaming channels (more than any other platform out there), including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV and SlingTV. It has a built-in USB port for thumb drives and external hard drives (a rarity on 4K streamers these days), so you can bring your own media and photos to the party.

Shoppers can't get enough. "Very easy to set up and add the channels I wanted," raved a five-star reviewer. "I was blown away that it automatically programmed itself to my TV...The remote find feature is a must... Very fast and we even love the aquarium screensaver."

What's in the box? The Roku Ultra, Roku voice remote with two AA batteries, HDMI cable, power supply and a pair of earbuds for private listening. (Photo: Amazon)

"The best device for the best streaming experience," shared another satisfied Amazon shopper. "Easy to understand user interface. Simple and quick five step setup process..."

At $69 (was $100), the Roku Ultra even comes with a special remote control that features a headphone jack, so you can listen to your TV without disturbing the rest of your household. Just plug the included JBL headphones into the remote to automatically go into private viewing mode. Sweet.

