Roku Is Offering Early Black Friday Discounts on Streaming Sticks, Subscriptions and More

Black Friday is not all about the late nights and door-busting like it used to be. Now, much of your shopping can be done from the comfort of your home, and it can even be accomplished in the weeks leading up to Black Friday, like right this very second.

So, as we approach the long-awaited day of deals, we're keeping our eyes peeled for the best offers, and we've already found one major way to save on Roku devices. If you were thinking of getting your loved one a Roku player (or bulking up their device with more subscriptions), look no further, because the streaming company is offering major deals on the Streaming Stick 4K ($30), the Express 4K+ ($25) and more for Black Friday 2023.

Beginning on November 12, you can get loads of deals across Roku devices, including $20 off their 4K Streaming Stick, which starts at $30.

Roku

4K, HDR, Dolby Vision

Fast, long-range WiFi

Voice remote with TV controls

Portable device

Buy NOw ($30)

But that's not all. You can also save $15 on the Roku Express 4K+, which starts at $25. Other devices on sale include the Roku Ultra ( $100 ; $70), which will drop in price on November 19, and the Roku Streambar ( $130 ; $100), which goes on sale November 17.

Don't dillydally though, because the sales end quick. The Streaming Stick and the Express 4K+ sales will wrap on December 2, while the Ultra sale lasts until December 9. Meanwhile, the Streambar will only be on sale until November 25 (which is the Saturday after Black Friday).

Along with these steals on physical devices, you can also save on subscriptions through Roku streaming players.

You can save on over 15 streaming services—including AMC+, Hallmark Movies Now and STARZ—which will be starting at $1/month. Meanwhile, for the first time ever on Black Friday, Peacock Premium will be offered at only $3/month for three months. All of these deals and more can be browsed on the site's special offers page.

Now that's (early) Black Friday done right.

