Roger Waters, London Palladium, review: if only he’d let the music do the talking

The old joke about Pink Floyd was “which one’s Pink?” Performing their greatest album live, Roger Waters wore a bright pink jacket, as if finally asserting that title for himself. But if he genuinely wants to be Mr Pink, he’s going to have to raise his theatrical game.

Released in 1973, Dark Side of the Moon is 50 years old, the fourth best selling album of all time, made by a legendary group of which Waters was bassist, lyricist, co-vocalist and principle songwriter, who has a composition credit on 8 out of 10 tracks, and is the sole writer of three. Clearly if anyone has a right to revisit this music, Waters does. And had he just stuck to the business at hand, this opening night would have been an absolute triumph. But it turned out to be very much a game of two halves, that shifted from the slightly ridiculous to the utterly sublime.

This was the first of just two intimate live performances of his new album, Dark Side of the Moon Redux. The last time Waters played London, in June this year, it was for two nights at the 20,000 capacity O2 Arena, in a production that featured giant screens beaming brain scrambling imagery and all his usual over the top production paraphernalia including dirigible flying pigs, lasers and fireworks.

The 2,286 capacity Palladium is a very different kind of space, focussing the audience very intently on the stage, without much in the way of distracting visual extravaganza. Nevertheless, Water managed to squeeze in a huge lighting rig and giant Triangular prism that dangled ominously over the front rows of the stalls. During a focused performance backed by 14 superb musicians, he dug into the much loved songs with sombre gravitas, delivering an abundance of new lyric passages emphasising core themes of life as a battle between forces of good and evil, sanity and insanity, “US and Them”.

Waters does like the sound of his own increasingly gravelly voice, though, talking through all the former instrumental passages. There is little of the space that once facilitated listener’s own imaginative responses on the original, as Waters drives his message home again and again. Never the greatest of singers, his voice has dropped so many octaves that it sounds as if Johnny Cash is channelling Leonard Cohen, but the glorious melodies, limber grooves, and some lush work from a six piece string section, otherworldly theremin and beautifully conceived female backing vocals kept it all on point. Such a beloved piece of music played with passion and panache meant the standing ovation from devoted fans was utterly deserved.

Roger Waters at the London Palladium - Kate Izor

To get there, however, we had to first sit through a slapdash hour or more of Waters the bad stand up comedian, making speeches, telling hecklers to “f___ off”, and indulging himself by reading (from a laptop computer) long passages from an unpublished autobiography focusing not on rock’n’roll tales but various domestic pets he has known, including 20 minutes on a duck called Donald.

It had an unrehearsed air, with a tension exacerbated by Waters’s school masterly demeanour, as he sternly brooked no interruption. Perhaps carried away by the theatrical setting, he delivered bad Bruce Forsyth and Max Bygraves impressions. It was awkward, uncomfortable and very un rock’n’roll. A master of stadiums and arenas, playing the showbiz raconteur in a theater he was, well, a fish out of water.

It is impossible, these days, to review a Roger Waters gig without confronting his politics, even if Waters made a point of steering clear of anything remotely contentious. He has lately faced accusations of anti-Semitism, which he has vigorously, articulately and comprehensively rebutted.

Whatever the current sensitivity of his pro-Palestinian positions, there has never been evidence of bigotry and racism in his work, with the essential message of his music being one of amplified empathy and compassion. He made a point of thanking Andrew Lloyd Webber, the owner of the Palladium, for resisting calls to cancel his shows from lobby group Canpaign Against Antisemitism (or, as Waters called them, “Campaign Against Free Speech”). But he spoke loudest when he let this really extraordinary music do the talking.

