Begone, dead zones: This Rockspace Wi-Fi range extender is now $63 at Amazon — save 30 percent

Yes, you're seeing triple — but you need only one Rockspace Wi-Fi extender to boost the signal strength in your house. (Photo: Rockspace)

How's the Wi-Fi in your house? When you take your laptop into certain rooms, does internet performance plummet? When you're watching Netflix on TV, does video stutter or look grainy? Issues like these can result from poor Wi-Fi signal strength — kind of like when your phone is too far from a cell tower and gets only one or two bars.

Installing a Wi-Fi range extender can help: It boosts signal strength beyond the immediate area around your router. And here's good news: Rockspace, a well-known name in the Wi-Fi, er, space, just slashed the price on one of its top extenders. For a limited time, the Rockspace AX1800 Wi-Fi Extender drops to $63. That's one of the lowest prices on record for this product.

Compatible with virtually all routers, the dual-band AX1800 promises a coverage area of around 1,500 square feet and supports all the latest Wi-Fi standards, including Wi-Fi 6. It can also function as an access point (AP), which is just an FYI; most users won't need that feature, but it's there.

Setup seems fairly straightforward: You plug the unit into an AC outlet near your existing router, perform a few configuration steps on your computer, then unplug it and move it to an area that needs a stronger Wi-Fi signal.

That said, I recommend perusing the AX1800 instruction manual (PDF) before purchasing, because anything related to networking can be a little confusing. If the entire thing seems like Greek, consider getting a tech-savvy friend or relative to help out. (And you can put your $40 savings toward a thank-you beer.)

Poor Wi-Fi coverage can really dampen your work and leisure life at home. A range extender offers a fast and easy fix. And at this price, an affordable one as well.

