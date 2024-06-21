What Rocks: Top 3 Rockford-area wedding venues as voted on by readers

The 2023 winner of Best Wedding Venue has been providing a picturesque outdoor setting for small and large wedding parties for decades.

Here are the three best local wedding venues in the Rockford area selected by Rockford Register Star readers for the 2023 What Rocks Community's Choice Awards.

Winner: Anderson Japanese Gardens

Spanning 12 acres, Anderson Japanese Gardens is landscaped to perfection with streams, waterfalls, winding pathways and koi-filled ponds. The gardens provides ample space and scenic photo opportunities for the bride and groom's special day. Aside from being the ultimate garden wedding venue, Anderson Japanese Gardens has been rated one of North America’s highest quality Japanese gardens for more than a decade.

Location: 318 Spring Creek Road, Rockford

Phone: 815-229-9390

For more: andersongardens.org

Finalist: The Pavilion at Orchard Ridge Farms

Location: 6786 Yale Bridge Road, Rockton

Phone: 815-629-2220

For more: orchardridgefarms.com

Finalist: Williams Tree Farm

Location: 4661 Yale Bridge Road, Rockton

Phone: 815-624-7579

For more: williamstreefarm.com

The What Rocks Community's Choice Awards celebrates the best businesses and organizations in the Rockford area each year.

Rockford Register Star readers vote at rrstar.com in more than 140 categories for their favorites from bakeries and barbecue joints to banks and barbershops.

Nominations opened June 3. Voting takes place in August. Winners will be announced at an awards gala Nov. 7 and shared with readers online at rrstar.com and in a special section recognizing winners and finalists in print.

